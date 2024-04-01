DB Roberts Expands Product Portfolio with KATO Threaded Inserts

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading fastener and hardware distributor, DB Roberts, is now an authorized stocking distributor for KATO Fastening Systems. KATO product categories include Tangless and Tanged CoilThread inserts, hand tools, power tools, and thread repair kits.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with KATO Fastening Systems as an authorized stocking distributor. This collaboration expands our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our customers across various industries, further solidifying our position as a premier supplier of fasteners and hardware,” said Lisa Breton, DB Roberts VP of Supply Chain.

President of KATO, Al Qaqish, added, “KATO's precisely engineered, innovative product line perfectly complements the DB Roberts product portfolio, enabling us to better serve the evolving needs of our mutual customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, and beyond. Together, we look forward to delivering excellence and driving success in every application."

KATO is a synergistic addition to the DB Roberts product portfolio as DB Roberts already supports customers sourcing KATO for Aerospace, Aviation, Automotive, Defense, Industrial Equipment, Non-Automotive Transportation, and more.

Learn more about KATO fastening solutions from DB Roberts: https://www.dbroberts.com/cms/manufacturers/kato/





About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has a network of distribution centers throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter.

