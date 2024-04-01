APA Corporation Appoints Matthew Bob and Anya Weaving to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the appointment of Matthew Bob and Anya Weaving to its board of directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Matthew and Anya to the APA board,” said Lamar McKay, APA’s nonexecutive board chair. “Matthew brings extensive executive and operational experience with U.S. onshore oil and gas companies in addition to his technical expertise. His knowledge of Callon will provide the board with valuable insight and guidance on the newly acquired company assets. Anya’s experience in the oil and gas industry as well as her background advising large cap energy companies will bring additional critical skills to the board. Her expertise in mergers and acquisitions and other financial transactions will support the board in evaluating future strategic opportunities. We look forward to working with them as we continue to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs.”

Bob, 67, served as independent director and board chair for Callon Petroleum Company. Since 1994, Bob has been the founder and managing partner of MB Exploration, LLC. Previously, he served as president of Eagle Oil and Gas Co., as an independent director at Southcross Energy LLC., and president of Hall Phoenix Energy LLC. He began his career at Union Oil Company of California, where he held various geological positions of increasing responsibilities. Bob is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Dallas Petroleum Club.

Weaving, 47, most recently served as vice chairman of Global Natural Resources at Bank of America Merrill Lynch until 2022. Prior to this role, she served as the chief financial officer for SOCO International plc (since renamed Pharos Energy plc). From 2005 to 2014, she held various roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including managing director and head of European Oil and Gas M&A. Earlier in her career, she held equity analyst positions at UBS and Renaissance Capital. Weaving began her career at KPMG Management Consulting.

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname.

