Optimove Identifies a New Era of Marketers and Coins the Phrase "The Position-less Marketer"

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the evolving landscape of digital marketing, Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, has identified a new archetype: "The Position-less Marketer." It was announced during the keynote talk by Optimove founder and CEO Pini Yakuel on March 20, 2024, at the software firm’s user conference, Optimove Connect. The Position-less Marketer was inspired by versatile players in sports and music -- and reflects a trend towards adaptability and versatility in marketing roles.

NBA star LeBron James famously epitomized position-less when he said, “I’m not a point guard, shooting guard, small forward, or power forward. I’m a basketball player.” This sentiment echoes the rise of position-less play in sports, where athletes excel across multiple positions. Similarly, in the marketing arena, professionals possess abilities that transcend traditional roles, embracing versatility to drive business outcomes in the digital realm.



Being a Position-less Marketer is made possible by technological advancements, data analytics, and agile methodologies. Marketers leverage tools like generative AI, integrated marketing platforms, and automation to transcend traditional job roles and drive business growth through personalized and data-driven strategies. Marketers are empowered to have more than one skill.

Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove, remarked, "The emergence of 'The Position-less Marketer' reflects a fundamental shift in marketing professionals, where skills and expertise take precedence over titles and hierarchies. Enhanced by technology, marketers can be versatile performers capable of excelling in diverse roles with exceptional skill and adaptability."

As businesses strive to outpace competition and engage with audiences more effectively, embracing the principles of position-less play in marketing strategies becomes imperative. By fostering a culture of adaptability and collaboration, companies can optimize customer retention and achieve better business outcomes by maximizing lifetime value.

Yakuel advises that while marketers can gain new skills through technology, knowing when not to be too position-less is essential. He notes, "You may be a great marketing data analyst, and empowered by ChatGPT, you can have adequate writing skills. But, sometimes, adequate is good enough, and sometimes not. So, know when to call in the experts."

For more information about "The Position-less Marketer" and Optimove Customer-Led Marketing Platform, go to Optimove, Position-less Marketer.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report, it was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, go to Optimove.com.