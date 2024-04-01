Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Commencement for Thousands of Healthcare Student Graduates

Tampa, Florida, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, celebrated nearly 4,900 graduates at its commencement ceremony on Saturday, March 30 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The live-streamed ceremony honored students who completed or will complete their programs between October 23, 2023, and April 28, 2024. The event was live-streamed so UMA graduates, their friends and family members across the nation were able to join the celebration.

During the ceremony, two UMA graduates shared personal stories of their journeys, highlighting the support and encouragement they received from UMA as they worked toward their graduation goals. Additionally, Dr. Myron Rolle, a Global Neurosurgery Fellow at Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital, Rhodes Scholar, author, and former professional football player, delivered the commencement address, imparting wisdom on breaking barriers and reshaping possibilities, an empowering message poised to resonate with students embarking on their professional journeys.

UMA graduate Keyoshia Waters had experience as a caregiver long before enrolling at UMA as a mother of four and employed as a home health worker. With demands on her time and resources multiplying, she learned about UMA.

“It was becoming important for me to have an education behind my work,” Waters shared. “UMA’s Medical Assistant program was exactly what I needed to find, and just what I wanted.”

Waters excelled at her program but reached a point where it was becoming a challenge to find reliable childcare so she could pursue her studies. Being the one that everyone turned to for help, she had not considered turning to UMA for help with her childcare needs.

“Asking someone for support, especially from my school, was something I would not have considered. I am so used to sacrificing for others before addressing my own needs,” said Waters. “In two days, they connected me with childcare, before and after school. I was able to hang out after classes or come in early for tutoring.”

Keyoshia was accepted to UMA’s work study program as she finished her studies. She also became a UMA Ambassador to support other students. Keyoshia was hired straight from her externship at Evara Health as a Medical Assistant.

Elizabeth Tejeda started working in a hospital food and nutrition department at the age of 18. She excelled and advanced through the ranks until she was told a degree was needed to go further. She moved through other departments in the hospital until she reached the same point. As her personal life grew, marriage, home ownership, children, she always wanted that growth professionally.

“I had several attempts at getting a degree in the past,” said Tejeda. “UMA is the first place where I felt like going to school was not just a transactional experience. UMA truly held my hand and changed my life’s direction.”

As Tejeda shared her experience with the audience, she also spoke directly to her father, reiterating her goal of becoming the person who directs, and provides education, to department directors so they can grow and empower their employees. She starts at Purdue University in two weeks pursuing a bachelor’s in health care administration.

"We take immense pride in all our graduates," said UMA President Thomas Rametta. "The journey through higher education is undeniably challenging. Many of our students balance full-time employment to provide for their families while pursuing their studies, all in pursuit of a rewarding career in healthcare. We celebrate their achievements with profound joy and pride."

The demand for skilled healthcare professionals continues to surge, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting nearly 17 million job openings in the industry between 2021 and 2031. UMA plays a pivotal role in addressing this pressing need by equipping students with the requisite skills for various allied health roles, including patient care technicians, medical office personnel, pharmacy technicians, revenue billing specialists, health information specialist and more.

While commencement signifies the culmination of academic endeavors, UMA remains committed to supporting its graduates beyond graduation day. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare employers nationwide, UMA facilitates career opportunities for its alumni. Career Services advisors offer personalized assistance, aiding graduates in securing positions aligned with their qualifications and providing ongoing support with resume refinement and interview preparation. These invaluable services extend throughout the professional journeys of all UMA alumni, ensuring their continued success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

For additional information on UMA’s 2024 Virtual Commencement, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement/ . Or to learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

Attachments