Western Financial Group Celebrates Opening of New Location in Red Deer

Red Deer, Alberta, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With care at the heart of Western Financial Group’s (Western) business, Canada’s insurance broker seals its commitment to local communities where our staff and customers live, work, and give back. Whether a large urban centre or small rural town, Western wants to be where our customers are. That’s why we’re proud to announce the grand opening of our new, redesigned branch in Red Deer on April 3.

“All communities where we do business are important to us. We’ve been listening to our customers and they expect us to offer them a choice of ways to reach us and products to fit their needs so that buying insurance is easy, allowing them to feel secure that Western has their backs and is accessible in case something should go wrong,” said Western Financial Group President and CEO, Kenny Nicholls. “As an organization that started out in the small town of High River more than 100 years ago, we understand the importance of supporting local communities by meeting the insurance needs of the people and businesses that live there, helping local economies by employing their residents, stimulating business in these communities, and supporting local causes through our Foundation.”

Since 2001, Western Financial Group Community Foundation has given back $9 million in support of local communities across Canada.

The new branch has an updated look and feel, with a more open, accessible layout to better serve our customers. The branch hours are 8:30pm-5pm, Monday through Friday.

Grand opening details (photo opp):

DATE: April 3, 2024

TIME: 12pm-2pm

WHERE: 120, 4925 30 Street, Red Deer

WHO: Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO

Nancy Green-Bolton, Chief Financial and Risk Officer

Jeff Zanolli, Vice President, Sales

Red Deer City Officials

WHAT: Red Deer City Officials and members of Western Financial Leadership Team will engage in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration of Western’s latest branch opening.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.