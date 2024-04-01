Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Touch Valuation of USD 472.95 Billion by 2032, at 25.86% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global regenerative medicine market is projected to reach US$ 472.95 billion by 2032, up from US$ 59.68 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Regenerative medicine is rapidly gaining momentum worldwide. Cell therapies lie at the heart of this revolution, capturing a dominant share of the market. This trend is bolstered by numerous clinical trials, advancements in the field, and the potential for highly personalized treatment approaches. Currently, over 1,000 stem cell clinical trials are registered globally, demonstrating a strong commitment to exploring the therapeutic applications of cells. North America, with the U.S. at the helm, holds a leading position in the market. This is due to factors like a high volume of clinical studies, generous government support, and a regulatory system conducive to research and development. Moreover, insurance companies are increasingly considering regenerative therapies for coverage, improving accessibility for patients.

While cell therapies spearhead the market, other promising areas are gaining traction. Tissue engineering is poised for significant growth, propelled by innovations in biomaterials and 3D bioprinting. Gene therapy is another exciting frontier – around 30 gene therapies have been approved worldwide, and countless others remain in the development pipeline, demonstrating the immense potential of this field.

Regenerative Medicine Market Booms: Chronic Disease Focus Drives Billions in Investment

Chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions present massive global health challenges, and regenerative medicine is offering new hope. Treatments for these diseases account for over 30% of the market. Investments in this area are substantial, with venture capital financing surpassing $10 billion in 2021. CRISPR technology, a cornerstone of gene editing within regenerative medicine, was valued at over $2 billion in 2020. Regenerative treatments are also increasingly utilized for bone and joint disorders, making up about 25% of the market. Further, oncology treatments, particularly CAR-T cell therapies, are gaining ground with a market share of over 20%. The growth of biobanks, which store essential cell and tissue materials, is another positive indicator, with an increase of more than 50% between 2018 and 2022.

The regenerative medicine market landscape is shaped by influential companies such as Novartis, Vericel Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, and MiMedx. The intense level of innovation is evident – over 10,000 patents related to the field were filed worldwide in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region, with favorable regulations in countries like Japan and South Korea, is emerging as an important hub for regenerative medicine.

Key Findings in Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 472.95 billion CAGR 25.86% Largest Region (2023) North America (48.81%) By Product Type Stem Cell Therapy (34.64%) By Material Biologically Derived Materials (54.77%) By Application Oncology (49.22%) By End Users Hospitals & Clinics (43.57%) Top Trends Immunotherapy, a subset of regenerative medicine, is revolutionizing cancer treatment

Focus on personalized medicine approaches.

Advancements in 3D bioprinting technology. Top Drivers The rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Increased government funding for research initiatives.

Growing acceptance of gene therapies. Top Challenges High costs associated with treatment and development.

Complex regulatory frameworks and ethical concerns.

Lack of favorable reimbursement policies in some regions.

Stem Cell Therapy Control More than 34% Share of Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Currently, stem cell therapy is one of the most popular regenerative medicines available in world. Wherein, allogeneic stem cell therapies such as Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) and Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Therapies are a powerhouse, dominating the global market with a substantial 61.4% share. In line with this, several biotech companies are developing allogeneic cell therapies using gene-editing techniques like CRISPR. For example, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics are developing an allogeneic stem cell therapy called VCTX210 for type 1 diabetes, currently in early clinical trials. This reflects the appeal of "off-the-shelf" treatments that don't rely on sourcing cells from the individual patient.

The regenerative medicine market’s potential is further highlighted by the remarkable number of clinical trials – over 3,000 focused on adult stem cells are registered with the WHO. This demonstrates the scientific community's unwavering dedication to exploring these therapies. The FDA's approval of numerous stem cell-based clinical trials adds to the optimism, suggesting a promising path toward innovative treatments for various conditions.

However, navigating the regulatory landscape is critical. In 2016, a concerning trend emerged with 351 US businesses operating 570 clinics offering stem cell treatments, often with unproven claims. This prompted the FDA to strengthen enforcement measures in 2017, emphasizing the importance of rigorous scientific validation and careful oversight. Ensuring patient safety and protecting the field's integrity are paramount. Both investors and healthcare providers must stay keenly aware of the research advancements and regulatory shifts shaping this dynamic market.

Recent Stem Cell Therapies Approved by FDA

2022

ALLOCORD (HPC, Cord Blood), SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center - for use in unrelated donor hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation procedures for disorders affecting the hematopoietic system 1

2023

Casgevy and Lyfgenia, gene therapies for sickle cell disease, were approved in late 2023

2024

Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), an autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of children with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), approved on March 18, 2024

Oncology Treatment to Contribute Almost 50% Revenue Share of Global Regenerative Medicine Market

The alarming statistics on cancer paint a stark picture: an estimated 18.1 million new cases and 9.9 million deaths occurred globally in 2023. This burden falls disproportionately on lower- and medium-income countries, tragically affected by cancers linked to infections. The global economic impact is staggering, projected to reach $25.2 trillion over the next 30 years. The absence of adequate funding for cancer care services in many nations further underscores the urgency of addressing this widespread crisis. With demographic shifts, a staggering 28.4 million cancer cases are expected by 2040, representing a 47% increase from 2020 and resulting in an estimated 16.3 million deaths worldwide.

Regenerative medicine market offers a beacon of hope within this challenging landscape. Oncology is the most significant application area for these therapies, driven by innovations transforming cancer treatment. CAR T-cell therapies, which genetically reprogram a patient's T cells to fight their specific cancer, are revolutionizing care. Successes like the FDA-approved Abecma, Breyanzi, Kymriah, and Yescarta exemplify the potential of this treatment modality.

Stem cell transplants are another pillar of regenerative oncology. These transplants are critical for blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, offering the chance to rebuild a patient's blood and immune system after intensive chemotherapy. Additionally, oncolytic viruses like Imlygic, which target and destroy cancer cells while igniting an anti-tumor immune response, are a further avenue of exploration.

Tissue engineering plays a dual role in regenerative oncology. It provides invaluable models for drug testing and offers the potential to repair tissues damaged by cancer treatments. The development of tissue-engineered oral mucosa for oral cancer patients is a testament to this progress. Lastly, nanoparticle delivery systems hold promise for precisely targeting tumors, minimizing harm to healthy tissues. While still in the research phase, it's an area of intense investigation.

United States Stand Tall in Global Regenerative Medicine Market, Contribute More Than

The United States sits at the forefront of the regenerative medicine revolution, and the trajectory is clear. In 2023, the US regenerative medicine market was valued at $20 billion and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 22.39% through 2032. This dominance is fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, a strong demand for artificial organs, and a highly developed healthcare system. The U.S. has built a powerhouse of research and development in this field. It accounts for a staggering 60% of the global development pipeline for regenerative therapies. This commitment is further solidified by the NIH's substantial investments: over $2.5 billion in 2021 alone was directed towards the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, a key driver of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine research.

The US FDA has become a gateway for innovation, with notable approvals like Kymriah and Yescarta (CAR T-cell therapies), Luxturna (gene therapy for inherited blindness), and Zolgensma (gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy) in North America regenerative medicine market. As of January 2023, a total of 27 regenerative medicine products boasts FDA approval, representing major milestones. Clinical studies in the U.S. are abundant, with over 1,200 ongoing trials in 2021, encompassing nearly half of such trials globally. This robust research focuses on stem cell therapies, gene therapies, tissue engineering, and biomaterials.

A flourishing industry, populated with startups and established companies, propels the U.S. market forward. In 2021, U.S.-based regenerative medicine companies garnered an unprecedented $23.1 billion in funding. Significant financing deals for Sana Biotechnology, ElevateBio, and Lyell Immunopharma further underscore the sector's strength.

2024 Investments in Global Regenerative Medicine Market

BioAge Labs raised the largest investment round in February 2024, securing $170 million in series D funding, highlighting the continued investor confidence in regenerative medicine's future.

raised the largest investment round in February 2024, securing $170 million in series D funding, highlighting the continued investor confidence in regenerative medicine's future. Latigo Biotherapeutics debuted with a substantial $135 million series A round, focusing on developing non-opioid pain medicines, a critical area within regenerative medicine.

debuted with a substantial $135 million series A round, focusing on developing non-opioid pain medicines, a critical area within regenerative medicine. Neurona Therapeutics raised $120 million in series E funding to advance its regenerative cell therapy candidates for chronic neurological disorders, showcasing the growing interest in neuro-regenerative solutions 11.

raised $120 million in series E funding to advance its regenerative cell therapy candidates for chronic neurological disorders, showcasing the growing interest in neuro-regenerative solutions 11. The Piedmont Triad Regenerative Medicine Engine was announced as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Innovation Engines Awards, tapping into the world's largest regenerative medicine cluster to create and scale breakthrough clinical therapies.

was announced as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Innovation Engines Awards, tapping into the world's largest regenerative medicine cluster to create and scale breakthrough clinical therapies. The NSF Regional Innovation Engines program, authorized by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, included a focus on regenerative medicine, demonstrating the government's commitment to fostering innovation in this field.

Additional Considerations

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine 's $3 billion investment has been a significant driver of economic growth and job creation in the regenerative medicine market, underscoring the economic benefits of investing in regenerative medicine.

's $3 billion investment has been a significant driver of economic growth and job creation in the regenerative medicine market, underscoring the economic benefits of investing in regenerative medicine. North America, led by the US, has been a hotbed for regenerative medicine funding, with a notable $1.2 billion raised in February 2024 alone.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Key Players

Allergan PLC

Baxter International Inc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Corporation

Medtronic plc

Merck KGaA

Mimedx Group Inc

Novartis AG

Organogenesis, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics

Pfizer, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy Autologous Therapy Allogenic Therapy

Tissue-Engineering

Small Molecules & Biologics

Others

By Material

Synthetic material Biodegradable synthetic polymers Scaffold Artificial Vascular Graft Hydrogel Material Others

Biologically derived material Collagen Xenogeneic material Others

Genetically Engineered Material Genetically Manipulated Cell Transgenics Fibroblast Neural Stem Cell Gene-Activated Matrices Others

Pharmaceutical Biologics Small Molecules Others



By Application

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Speciality Centers

Government & Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

