IntelliTrans Placed in 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

ATLANTA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing transportation management for bulk and break-bulk industries, announces that IntelliTrans has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the March 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) for its offering, the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System.1



“The IntelliTrans Transportation Management System (TMS) seamlessly integrates and unifies data from suppliers, carriers, and logistics partners, enabling organizations to analyze and assess different transportation modes comprehensively with a single pane of glass,” says Brian Cupp, Director of Operations, IntelliTrans. “Our platform is built to offer Shippers seamless real-time monitoring and execution of transportation activities, enhancing overall operational stability and efficiency.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner Magic Quadrants provide a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multi-modal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.