NORTHSHORE HEALTH CENTERS ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW FACILITIES TO PROVIDE MORE ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE FOR INDIANA RESIDENTS

MUNSTER, Ind., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthShore Health Centers, a leading provider of comprehensive, affordable healthcare, is expanding into four new communities, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-quality healthcare services to areas that lack easy access to both basic and advanced medical care, it was announced today.

In addition to the Gary facility, which opened in March, the other three markets and their opening dates are Crown Point (May 1), Michigan City and East Chicago (both June 28). The new locations will enable the company to provide accessible care to a wider patient base.

“By expanding our presence into these four markets, we will be able to bring our expertise and personalized care closer to individuals and families in these communities, eliminating the need for them to travel far for care or even have to opt out of care because they don’t have transportation,” said David Hall, chief executive officer of NorthShore Health Centers. “This represents a significant step forward in our mission and commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality comprehensive and affordable medical care to anyone who needs it, without exclusion.”

According to Hall, the strategically targeted markets are a result of an increasing demand in those areas for healthcare services due to an uptick in hospital closings and general market need. NorthShore currently has 20 locations —full-service clinics and primary care clinics, school-based clinics and locations within other community organizations — that provide medical, dental, vision, chiropractic, mental health and medication assistance through on-site pharmacies.

Rachel Sanchez, chief operating officer for the NorthShore nonprofit, said each facility will be fully staffed in the areas of family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental, endocrinology, mental health and pharmacy while Gary, Crown Point and Michigan City will also have chiropractic, optical and podiatry. As with all locations within the NorthShore community, the new facilities will also provide affordable, quality telehealth care through video or phone calls for appointments with providers for nonemergency primary care, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.

“This is a very unique provider environment in that medical staff will have access to one another in the same facility on a daily basis, streamlining communication between teams in real time,” Sanchez said. “If a patient has an urgent need that morning, for example, we’ll find a way to help them immediately.”

Sanchez said valuable feedback from patients, staff and providers over the last 18 months was incorporated into the final design plan of the facilities. Each of the four will feature more open space, brighter colors throughout, hydraulic tables that lift and lower for better patient accessibility in exam rooms, and the availability of movable stands that allow doctors to face their patients as they enter the chart information, among many other amenities. Calming rooms for both patients and staff in need of personal space or privacy during doctor consultations will also be located throughout each facility.

“As we continue to expand into these markets, we want our patients to be truly at home in their surroundings from one facility to the next,” Hall said. “We want them to know when they walk in the door, they will receive consistent, exceptional care no matter where they are seeking treatment.”

Grand opening celebrations will be held at the Gary, Crown Point, Michigan City and East Chicago locations and will include refreshments, giveaways and tours. Details for each will be released at a later date.

About NorthShore Health Centers

NorthShore Health Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality, affordable healthcare to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, in Porter, Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties. The healthcare provider offers a sliding-scale or discounted self-pay option based on income for those with no medical insurance or high insurance deductibles.

Patients are seen on both a scheduled and walk-in basis. After-hours services and urgent care needs are also available at many of the locations, including Saturdays at three of the clinics including Portage, Lake Station, and Hammond, Centers. For more information, visit northshorehealth.org.