Landslide at SSR Mining’s (SSRM) Turkish Mine Prompts Securities Fraud Class Action – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Feb. 23, 2022 – Feb. 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2024

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Securities Fraud Class Action:

SSR shares are down nearly 60% over the past month in the aftermath of a catastrophic event at the Company’s gold mine in Eastern Turkey, which has triggered a securities class action against SSR and its senior management.

The complaint, brought on behalf of investors who purchased SSR securities between Feb. 23, 2022 and Feb. 27, 2024, inclusive, alleges Defendants made misleading statements and failed to disclose that (1) SSR overstated its commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures, and (2) the company engaged in unsafe mining practices that were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

Investors began to learn the truth on Feb. 13, 2024, when SSR suffered a devastating landslide at its Çöpler mine, leading to the tragic disappearance of nine workers and concerns of contamination of a nearby river due to the cyanide and other chemicals stored in the mine. The landslide has led to a broad investigation into the mine’s safety practices, including the detention and arrest of SSR employees, the company’s suspension of Çöpler mine operations, and management’s withdrawal of guidance.

These events have caused the price of SSR securities to plummet, injuring SSR investors.

“We’re investigating whether SSR may have intentionally misled investors about its commitment to safety in its core mining operation,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SSR Mining should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SSRM@hbsslaw.com.

