Atom Power Receives FedRAMP Authorization to Provide Government Agencies with Secure, Reliable EV Charging Infrastructure on their Road to Electrification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , the pioneer in solid-state circuit breaker solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging, today announced that its Atom Cloud Software Solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization, only the third EV charging company to receive this. FedRAMP authorization is the gold standard for cloud computing products and services used by U.S. government agencies. This gives federal agency partners assurance that EV charging stations have been fully vetted and authorized, providing them with a trusted charging option as they work toward transitioning their fleets to zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 .

In January 2024, the Biden Administration announced several new actions to build out EV charging infrastructure across the country, signaling continued support from the federal government to increase EV adoption at scale. Accomplishing this goal will require collaboration between government agencies and private entities to implement charging solutions that prioritize safety, security and reliability.

Atom Power’s FedRAMP-authorized Atom Cloud Software Solution enables government agencies to deploy EV charging infrastructure with the utmost confidence and security. Paired with Atom Power’s charging hardware, this solution offers unparalleled visibility, protection and control, making it easy for fleet managers to monitor and manage their charging portfolios in real-time.

“We’re committed to supporting government agencies on their journey to electrification, and achieving FedRAMP authorization for our Atom Cloud Software Solution makes that all the more possible,” said Michael Harris, Chief Technology Officer at Atom Power. “Our industry-leading cloud technology provides partners with complete visibility of their assets, advanced energy analytics, and seamless integrations, all from one easy-to-use dashboard.”

The Atom Cloud Software Solution allows partners to securely manage their EV chargers with industry-leading cybersecurity protocols that block tampering and spoofing. The result is an intelligent, easy-to-use platform that empowers government agencies, fleets, workplaces and more to make informed decisions that bring them one step closer to their electrification goals.

To review Atom Power’s FedRAMP Marketplace authorization page, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2403745080

About Atom Power

Atom Power is an innovative technology company working to create a new standard for an electrified world. Today, utilizing the Atom Switch™, their programmable and software-defined solid-state circuit breaker, to provide both circuit protection and electric vehicle charging for the Atom EV Level 2 charging solution, Atom Power has centralized charging at the panel-level and create a system that is more reliable, scalable, and secure. Tomorrow, the possibilities are endless. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina and has a research and development facility at the Research Triangle Park in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.