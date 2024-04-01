PySimpleSoft releases PySimpleGUI 5, the top-rated Python GUI development environment, with a $99 perpetual license

Raleigh, NC, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PySimpleSoft has released PySimpleGUI 5 as a commercial software product with a $99 perpetual license. PySimpleGUI 5 builds off previous versions of the software and provides improved security, cryptographically strong tamper protection, updated documentation, hundreds of demo applications, and other features.

“PySimpleGUI began as a passion project to make Python more accessible to the majority of computer programmers'' said Monty Hagler, Chief Marketing Officer for PySimpleSoft. “With its adoption by millions of users, including more than 15,000 companies, we are moving to a commercial software license to support the company's sustainability and future software development efforts.”

With PySimpleGUI 5, developers create compelling user interfaces in one tenth the time compared to alternative frameworks. Users of PySimpleGUI 5 can take advantage of a 30-day free trial period, after which payment of $99 will be required. Hobbyist users may continue to use PySimpleGUI 5 at no cost. Prior versions of PySimpleGUI will be sunset on April 30, 2024.

PySimpleGUI launched in 2018 and has become the leading Python application development environment, enabling users of all skill levels to create graphical user interfaces (GUIs). The move to a for-fee license will help fund the company, provide improved security such as tamper protection, improved support and documentation, and to create future products.

To learn more about the new product and its features, visit https://PySimpleGUI.com.

About PySimpleSoft

PySimpleSoft launched PySimpleGUI in 2018 to enable Python programmers of all levels to create GUIs. PySimpleSoft offers PySimpleGUI 5 as licensed software for commercial use and at no cost for hobbyists. The company aims to make Python more accessible to existing and emerging software developers through these two licensing options.