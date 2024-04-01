Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024

| Source: Wah Fu Education Group Limited Wah Fu Education Group Limited

BEIJING, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

  For the Six Months Ended
September 30,		 
($’000, except per share data) 2023  2022  % Change 
Revenue $3,648  $5,453  (33.1)%
Gross profit $2,063  $2,788  (26.0)%
Gross margin  56.6%  51.1% (5.4)pp
Income (loss) from operations $273  $1,117  (75.6)%
Operating profit (loss) margin  7.5%  20.5% (13.0)pp
Net income (loss) $125  $1,056  88.2%
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.05  $0.19  (73.1)%
            
* pp: percentage points           
            
  • Revenue decreased by 33.1% year-over-year to $3.65 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $5.45 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to a decrease in one course offering from our online education services.
  • Gross profit decreased by 26.0% to $2.01 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.79 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins were 56.6% and 51.1% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in gross profit of online education services is primarily due to the decrease in revenue.
  • Incomes from operations were $0.27 million and $1.12 million for the each of six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Operating profit margin was 7.5% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to operating profit margin of 20.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.
  • Net income was $0.13 million or, income per share of $0.05 for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.06 million, or income per share of $0.19, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2023

Revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue decreased by $1.81 million, or 33.1%, to $3.65 million from $5.45 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease of revenue from one course offering from our online education services.

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue from providing online education services decreased by $1.83 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in revenue from one course offering in our Business-to-Business-to-Customer (“B2B2C”) platforms. During the six months ended September 30, 2023, due to the implementation of local policies in Hunan province, some universities canceled the self-study examination, thus the courses provided to self-study examination decreased, the revenue from Business-to-Business-to-Customer (“B2B2C”) decrease gradually.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue decreased by $1.08 million, or 40.8%, to $1.57 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.65 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of overall cost of revenue was mainly due to decrease of cost of revenue for online education services. Cost of revenue mainly comprised of salaries and related expenses for our teaching support, course and content development, website maintenance and information technology engineers and other employees, fees paid to our course lecturers, depreciation and amortization expenses, server relocation and bandwidth leasing fees paid to third-party providers and other miscellaneous expenses. As the decrease of online education service revenue, cost related to online education service deceased for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $0.73 million, or 26.0%, to $2.06 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $2.79 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin increased by 5.4 percent to 56.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from 51.1% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of gross profit was mainly due to the decrease of online education service revenue from one course offering. The minor increase in gross margin in the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year was due to the fact that our online education service has lower gross margin than technology development and other service revenue. The revenue of online education service decreased significantly in this period, thus the gross margin of total revenue increased for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses increased by $0.23 million, or 40.2%, to $0.80 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $0.57 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to the fact that the Company increased the input in marketing promotion for this period.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.11 million, or 10.2%, to $0.99 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $1.10 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year

Total operating expenses increased by $0.12 million, or 7.1%, to $1.79 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 from $1.67 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income (loss) from operations

Incomes from operations were $0.27 million and $1.12 million for each of the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Please see above for a detailed description of such Income (loss) from operations.

Other income (expenses)

Total other expenses, including interest income, loss from investments in unconsolidated entity, net of other expenses, was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 when it was a net income of $0.1 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes was $0.18 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to income before income taxes of $1.22 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income was $0.12 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.06 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net profit margin was 3.4% for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net profit margin of 19.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

After deducting non-controlling interests, net profit attributable to the Company was $0.23 million, or profit of $0.05 basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2022. This compared to net profit of $0.86 million, or profit of $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 4,440,085 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash of $11.42 million, compared to $12.57 million as of March 31, 2023. Total working capital was $11.10 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $11.69 million as of March 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.10 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities $0.30 million for the same period last year. There was no cash used in or provided by investing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash used in investing activities $0.18 million for the same period last year. There was no cash used in or provided by financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities $0.04 million for the same period of last year.

Subsequent Events

Management has evaluated subsequent events through April 1, 2024, the date which the financial statements were available to be issued. All subsequent events requiring recognition as of September 30, 2023 have been incorporated into these financial statements and there are no subsequent events that require disclosure in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 855, “Subsequent Events.”

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the online training industry in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Raincy Du
ir@edu-edu.com.cn

WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
 As of
September 30,		  As of
March 31,		 
 2023  2023 
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash$11,421,498  $12,567,463 
Accounts receivable, net 777,440   793,212 
Other receivables, net 253,700   251,953 
Loan to third parties, current 603,165   551,930 
Loan to related parties 1,745,384   1,761,979 
Other current assets 216,393   69,104 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 15,017,580   15,995,641 
        
Loan to third parties, noncurrent 92,218   171,004 
Property and equipment, net 499,659   495,255 
Intangible assets, net 16,834   54,382 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 448,862   391,189 
Long-term rent deposit 52,749   56,040 
Deferred tax assets, net 352,681   374,681 
TOTAL ASSETS$16,480,583  $17,538,192 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:       
Due to related parties$315,512  $315,512 
Deferred revenue 1,874,303   2,110,628 
Operating lease liabilities, current 219,072   210,274 
Taxes payable 1,042,037   1,119,601 
Other payables 116,830   136,110 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171,732   179,440 
Accounts payable 91,640   233,473 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,831,126   4,305,038 
        
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 227,661   203,171 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,058,787   5,993,766 
        
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES       
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
EQUITY       
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,440,085 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 44,401   44,401 
Additional paid-in capital 5,123,941   5,123,941 
Statutory reserve 907,869   867,530 
Retained earnings 6,604,632   6,417,842 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,487,484)  (752,391)
Total shareholders’ equity 11,193,359   11,701,323 
Non-controlling interest 1,228,437   1,328,660 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,421,796   13,029,983 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$16,480,583  $17,538,192 
        


WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
 
 For the Six Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2023  2022 
      
REVENUE$3,647,954  $5,453,052 
        
COST OF REVENUE AND RELATED TAX       
Cost of revenue 1,569,477   2,650,570 
Business and sales related tax 15,606   14,379 
        
GROSS PROFIT 2,062,871   2,788,103 
        
OPERATING EXPENSES       
Selling expenses 804,790   573,881 
General and administrative expenses 985,346   1,097,104 
Total operating expenses 1,790,136   1,670,985 
        
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 272,735   1,117,118 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)       
Interest income 98,240   104,846 
Other income (expense) (190,929)  1,596 
Total other income (expense), net (92,689)  106,442 
        
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 180,046   1,223,560 
        
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 55,492   167,071 
        
NET INCOME 124,554   1,056,489 
        
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (102,575)  193,622 
        
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED$227,129  $862,867 
        
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)       
Net income 124,554   1,056,489 
Other comprehensive loss: foreign currency translation loss (732,741)  (1,044,121)
Total comprehensive income (loss) (608,187)  12,368 
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,352   (16,687)
        
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED$(610,539) $29,055 
        
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted$0.05  $0.19 
Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 4,440,085   4,440,085 
        



WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATION STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
 
 Ordinary Shares  Additional
Paid-in		  Statutory  Retained  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive		  Shareholders’  Non-
controlling		  Total 
 Shares  Amount  Capital  Reserves  Earnings  Income (Loss)  Equity  Interest  Equity 
                           
Balance at March 31, 2023 4,440,085  $44,401  $5,123,941  $867,530  $6,417,842  $(752,391) $11,701,323  $1,328,660  $13,029,983 
                                    
Net income (loss) -   -   -       227,129   -   227,129   (102,575)  124,554 
Appropriation of statutory reserve -   -   -   40,339   (40,339)  -   -   -   - 
Foreign currency translation adjustment -   -   -   -   -   (735,093)  (735,093)  2,352   (732,741)
                                    
Balance at September 30, 2023 4,440,085  $44,401  $5,123,941  $907,869  $6,604,632  $(1,487,484) $11,193,359  $1,228,437  $12,421,796 
                                    
Balance at March 31, 2022 4,440,085  $44,401  $4,798,793  $657,329  $5,722,151  $(1,190) $11,221,484  $788,656  $12,010,140 
                                    
Capital contribution -   -   -   -   -   -   -   42,174   42,174 
Net income (loss) -   -   -   -   921,007   -   921,007   193,622   1,114,629 
Foreign currency translation adjustment -   -   -   -   -   (1,027,437)  (1,027,437)  (16,687)  (1,044,124)
                                    
Balance at September 30, 2022 4,440,085  $44,401  $4,798,793  $657,329   6,643,158  $(1,028,627) $11,115,054  $1,007,765  $12,122,819 
                                    



WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
   
 For the six months ended,
September 30		 
 2023  2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net Income$124,554  $1,056,489 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 37,158   81,492 
Non-cash lease expense 122,276   519,099 
Loss from disposal of property and equipment -   818 
Provision for doubtful accounts 194,014   19,658 
Interest income from loan to third parties 1,445   27,558 
Deferred tax benefit -   (31,120)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable, net (225,539)  (1,056,061)
Other receivable, net (33,407)  15,891 
Other current assets (112,254)  (50,228)
Rent deposit -   8,746 
Deferred revenue (115,033)  (180,174)
Taxes payable (12,102)  281,809 
Accounts payable (131,131)  - 
Other payable (1,551)  708 
Operating lease liabilities 58,915   (518,667)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,708)  121,649 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (100,363)  297,667 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchase of property and equipment -   (4,205)
Payments made for loans to related party -   - 
Payments made for loans to related party -   (8,250)
Payments made for loans to third parties -   (164,607)
Net cash used in investing activities -   (177,062)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Changes in due to related parties -   - 
Capital contribution by shareholders of non-controlling interest -   42,174 
Net cash provided by financing activities -   42,174 
        
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash (1,045,602)  (1,098,438)
        
Net decrease in cash (1,145,965)  (935,659)
Cash at beginning of the period 12,567,463   11,763,445 
Cash at end of the period$11,421,498  $10,827,786 
        
Supplemental cash flow information       
Cash paid for income taxes$(37,190) $(6,745)
        
Non-cash financing activities       
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations$200,115  $766,584 