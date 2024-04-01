Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
Presenting Companies:
|8:20am
|Opening Remarks
|Tony Bancroft, Gabelli Funds
|8:30
|Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)
|Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO;
Aaron Evans, VP, IR
|9:00
|Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)
|Joe Box, VP, IR
|9:30
|Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)
|Bill Drew, SVP & CFO
|10:00
|Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)*
|John Casella, CEO;
Ned Coletta, President
|10:30
|Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)
|Larry Hilsheimer, CFO;
Bill D’Onofrio, IR
|11:00
|Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE: SES)
|Rene Amirault, CEO
|11:30
|374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)
|Sudhakar Viswanathan, VP;
Heather Crowell, EVP
|12:00pm
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)
|Fady Mansour, CFO;
Kevin O’Dowd, Head of IR
|12:45
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC)
|Ray Hatch, President & CEO;
Brett Johnson, SVP & CFO
|1:15
|Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI)
|Mark Duff, CEO
|1:45
|BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO)
|Dennis Calvert, CEO;
Alex Evans, IR
|2:15
|The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK)
|Julia Stamberger, CEO
|2:45
|Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS)*
|Steve Cotton, President & CEO;
Judd Merrill, CFO
|*Participating Virtually
The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, April 4, 2023
Registration link: CLICK HERE
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
James Carey
Client Relations
(914) 921-8318
For further information please visit www.gabelli.com