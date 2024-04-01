Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024

| Source: Gabelli Funds Gabelli Funds

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting Companies:

8:20am Opening Remarks Tony Bancroft, Gabelli Funds
     
8:30 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO;
Aaron Evans, VP, IR
     
9:00 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)Joe Box, VP, IR
     
9:30 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Bill Drew, SVP & CFO
     
10:00 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)* John Casella, CEO;
Ned Coletta, President
     
10:30 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Larry Hilsheimer, CFO;
Bill D’Onofrio, IR
     
11:00 Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE: SES) Rene Amirault, CEO
     
11:30 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Sudhakar Viswanathan, VP;
Heather Crowell, EVP
     
12:00pm Lunch Break  
     
12:15 Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Fady Mansour, CFO;
Kevin O’Dowd, Head of IR
     
12:45 Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) Ray Hatch, President & CEO;
Brett Johnson, SVP & CFO
     
1:15 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff, CEO
     
1:45 BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO) Dennis Calvert, CEO;
Alex Evans, IR
     
2:15 The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK) Julia Stamberger, CEO
     
2:45 Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS)* Steve Cotton, President & CEO;
Judd Merrill, CFO
     
     
*Participating Virtually  
     

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, April 4, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

James Carey
Client Relations
(914) 921-8318
        
For further information please visit www.gabelli.com

 