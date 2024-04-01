[Latest] Global Cloud Based Financial Platform Market Size/Share Worth USD 405.1 Billion by 2033 at a 10.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cloud Based Financial Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Type of Service (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)), By End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Accounting and Finance Management, Risk Management and Compliance, Payment Processing), By Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloud Based Financial Platform Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 145.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 160.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 405.1 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Cloud Based Financial Platform Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Digital Transformation in Finance: Cloud-based financial platforms are experiencing substantial growth due to the broader digital transformation trend in the finance sector. Organizations are adopting cloud solutions to enhance agility, scalability, and efficiency in financial processes.

Cost Efficiency and Scalability: The cost-efficient nature of cloud-based financial platforms, with pay-as-you-go models and reduced infrastructure investments, is a significant growth factor. Scalability allows organizations to adapt their financial systems according to evolving needs without major capital expenditures.

Data Security and Compliance: The increasing emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance is driving the adoption of cloud-based financial solutions. Cloud service providers often invest heavily in security measures, making it attractive for organizations dealing with sensitive financial data and adhering to industry regulations.

Remote Workforce Enablement: The rise of remote work is accelerating the demand for cloud-based financial platforms that offer accessibility from anywhere. Cloud solutions enable finance professionals to collaborate seamlessly, access real-time data, and perform financial tasks remotely, contributing to overall efficiency.

Advanced Analytics and AI Integration: Cloud-based financial platforms leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis, forecasting, and decision-making. This integration enables finance teams to derive valuable insights, enhance strategic planning, and make data-driven financial decisions.

Globalization and Market Expansion: Cloud financial platforms support the financial operations of organizations expanding globally. The ability to centralize financial data, ensure consistency across regions, and comply with diverse regulatory requirements positions cloud solutions as a key enabler for companies with international operations.

Faster Time-to-Market for Innovations: Cloud-based financial platforms facilitate quicker deployment of updates, enhancements, and new features. This accelerated time-to-market allows financial institutions and businesses to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions, implement innovations, and stay competitive in the dynamic financial landscape.

Cloud Based Financial Platform Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Avaloq, a SaaS and BPaaS provider, is reinforcing its partnership with RBC Wealth Management in Asia. This collaboration aims to advance RBC’s wealth management platform by adopting a cloud-based SaaS model and implementing sophisticated solutions, aligning with evolving technological trends in the financial services industry.

In 2023, Google’s partnership with Brillio aims to enhance customer experiences by integrating generative AI into various services. Using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Brillio seeks to industrialize processes, reduce time-to-market, and cut costs. Financial services, in particular, will benefit from improved loan application processing, empowered call centers, and enhanced portfolio summarization.

In 2023, SAP introduced the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308 Release, enhancing user experiences and productivity. With built-in intelligence, this release modernizes SAP’s business processes, fostering collaboration and efficiency for both end users and IT professionals, marking a significant step forward in cloud-based enterprise resource planning.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 160.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 405.1 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 145.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Deployment Model, Type of Service, End-User, Application, Vertical and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Cloud Based Financial Platform Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cloud Based Financial Platform Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives across industries, including finance. The urgency to adapt to remote work and ensure business continuity increased the demand for cloud-based financial platforms to support virtual collaboration and secure financial operations.

Heightened Focus on Cost Efficiency: Many businesses faced economic challenges during the pandemic, leading to a heightened focus on cost efficiency. Cloud-based financial platforms, with their pay-as-you-go models and reduced upfront costs, became attractive options for organizations looking to optimize expenses without compromising on critical financial capabilities.

Increased Emphasis on Cybersecurity: To address concerns related to data security and privacy, cloud service providers and financial platform developers have strengthened cybersecurity measures. Investments in advanced security protocols and technologies reassure organizations about the safety of their financial data in the cloud.

Resilience through Cloud Infrastructure: The scalability and resilience inherent in cloud infrastructure have played a crucial role in the recovery. Cloud-based financial platforms provide a robust foundation for business continuity and disaster recovery, ensuring that financial operations can withstand disruptions and uncertainties.

Enhanced Collaboration and Remote Capabilities: Cloud-based financial platforms have continued to evolve, placing a strong emphasis on enhancing collaboration tools and remote capabilities. Features such as real-time collaboration, virtual meetings, and secure access from anywhere have become integral, supporting the continued trend of remote work.

Integration of Advanced Technologies: Recovery in the cloud-based financial platform market is further propelled by the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies enhance automation, streamline financial processes, and provide valuable insights, contributing to operational efficiency and recovery.

Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Models: Recognizing the need for flexibility, some organizations are adopting hybrid cloud models, combining on-premises infrastructure with cloud services. This hybrid approach allows businesses to maintain control over sensitive financial data while leveraging the scalability and accessibility benefits of the cloud, providing a balanced and adaptable solution post-COVID-19.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cloud Based Financial Platform Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cloud Based Financial Platform market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cloud Based Financial Platform market forward?

What are the Cloud Based Financial Platform Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cloud Based Financial Platform Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cloud Based Financial Platform market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Cloud Based Financial Platform Market – Regional Analysis

The Cloud Based Financial Platform Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the cloud-based financial platform market witnesses a trend towards advanced AI-driven analytics, emphasizing data security and compliance. The region focuses on personalized financial services, integrated with emerging technologies, and a surge in demand for FinTech collaborations to enhance financial innovation.

Europe: Europe’s cloud-based financial platform market emphasizes sustainability in financial technology. Trends include the integration of green finance solutions, blockchain for transparent financial transactions, and increased adoption of open banking frameworks. The region sees a growing emphasis on financial inclusivity and regulatory compliance.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in mobile-first financial platforms, catering to diverse consumer bases. Trends include rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies, expansion of digital payment ecosystems, and collaborations with emerging FinTech startups. The region also sees a focus on financial education through innovative platforms.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s cloud-based financial platform market showcases trends in financial inclusion, especially in unbanked regions. Mobile banking innovations, blockchain for secure transactions, and partnerships with local financial institutions are prevalent. The region sees a shift towards digitizing traditional financial practices and fostering financial literacy.

Cloud Based Financial Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Type of Service (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)), By End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Accounting and Finance Management, Risk Management and Compliance, Payment Processing), By Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Cloud Based Financial Platform Market:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Fiserv Inc.

Xero Limited

Workday Inc.

Adaptive Insights

Infor Inc.

QuickBooks (Intuit Inc.)

Epicor Software Corporation

Zoho Corporation

Others

The Cloud Based Financial Platform Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Type of Service

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By End-User

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application

Accounting and Finance Management

Risk Management and Compliance

Payment Processing

By Vertical

Banking and Financial Services

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

