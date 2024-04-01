Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Expected to Reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Report by Type, Waste Heat Temperature, Waste Heat Source, Orientation, End-Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for waste heat recovery boilers has shown substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2023. Forecasts predict a continuation of this robust growth trajectory, with expectations that the market will attain a valuation of US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032. The compounded annual growth rate is earmarked at 5.3% for the period spanning 2023-2032. Investments in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable infrastructural developments are primary catalysts driving market expansion.





The growth of the waste heat recovery boiler market is underpinned by significant advancements in the power generation, oil and gas, and chemical sectors. There is a burgeoning demand for industrial processes to bolster energy efficiency, and waste heat recovery boilers are strategic in achieving this purpose. Utilizing waste heat, these boilers serve to upgrade the efficiency of plants, facilitate cost savings, and reduce utility consumption. Additionally, environmental considerations are ever more critical, spurring the adoption of renewable resources that lower greenhouse gas emissions and foster a more sustainable energy landscape.



The market for waste heat recovery boilers is advancing in response to evolving needs for sustainable technology and resource management. These boilers aid in the recycling of process heat for various applications, including re-heating, electricity generation, and more. With rising investments in combined cycle power plants and governmental initiatives geared towards eco-friendly development, the market for waste heat recovery boilers is well-positioned for continued growth.



The global market report segments the waste heat recovery boiler market by type, waste heat temperature, waste heat source, orientation, and end-use industry. Detailed analysis of these segments is provided, along with data-driven forecasts on a global, regional, and country level. This segmented approach allows stakeholders to gauge specific market dynamics and tailor strategies accordingly.



