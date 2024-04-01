Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a leading epigenetic editing company that plans to dose its first patients later this year, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium at 9:40 a.m. PT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.



Institutional investors should contact their Cantor representatives for additional information.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic plans to begin dosing patients in a clinical trial of its lead program — EPI-321 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) — in 2024; additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Shawn M. Cox

Epic Bio

Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications

shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact

Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

(617) 903-8783