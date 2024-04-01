SKYX Reports Record Sales of $58.8 Million for 2023 and Fourth Quarter Record Sales of $22.2 Million as it Continues to Enhance its Market Penetration for Both Retail and Pro Segments

MIAMI, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with 77 pending and issued patents IN THE US and globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today reported its financial and operational results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2023.

SKYX will hold a conference call at 4:30 pm. Eastern time today, April 1, 2024, to discuss the results. See below for dial-in information.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Highlights

Generated a record $58.8 million in revenue in 2023, including E-commerce sales, smart home products and advanced plug & play products, as compared to $32,022 in 2022. Generated a record $22.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reported $22.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, available cash, and investments available for sale as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $16.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Management anticipates the Company will become cash flow positive during 2025.



Enhancing Market Penetration to Both Retail and Pro Segments

SKYX has started sales to the builder and pro segments and opened over 100 builder and pro accounts during the International Builders’ Show (IBS - NAHB) in Las Vegas.

In 2023 SKYX successfully delivered its range of advanced and smart home plug & play products to thousands of U.S. homes, with many orders including multiple units.

SKYX expects its product to be in tens of thousands of homes during this calendar year.

SKYX has begun selling to the Canadian market.

Company continues to enhance market penetration of its advanced and smart platform technology product to both retail and pro segments through its e-commerce platform of over 60 websites for lighting and home décor.

The Company entered into an agreement to supply approximately 1,000 homes with its advanced smart home platform technologies and is expected to deliver approximately 30,000 units representing a variety of its advanced and smart platform technology products to the developer’s upcoming projects.

The Company won 7 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Awards including most recently two awards for its “All-In-One” Third Generation SKYX Platform.



Key Collaborations with U.S. and World Leading Companies

SKYX and General Electric (GE) signed a 5-year global licensing partnership agreement to license SKYX’s patented advanced and smart home platform technologies, including its ceiling outlet/receptacle related products as well as its all-in-one smart home platform technology.

Announced a collaboration with world leading lighting Company Kichler, which will include SKYX’s advanced smart and standard products for online, retail, and professional channels.

Announced a collaboration with Quoizel, a premier U.S. lighting manufacturer for nearly 100 years, to integrate SKYX’s advanced smart and standard products for online, retail, and professional channels.

Announced a collaboration with Golden Lighting, a leading provider of elegant lighting solutions in the U.S., which will feature SKYX advanced smart and standard products for online, retail, and professional channels.

The Company is in the process of working on additional collaborations with leading U.S. companies and expects to announce them in the coming months.



Safety Mandatory Filing

The Company has filed for a mandatory safety standardization with the National Electrical Code (NEC) for its ceiling outlet receptacle designed for use in residential and commercial buildings. This effort is spearheaded by SKYX’s code team, led by industry veterans Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC), and Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA). Mr. Earley and Mr. Jacobson were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries.



Safety Standardization Highlights

Management believes that after over 12 years of its standardization process including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturing Association), it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings. Over these past 12 years, the Company’s product was voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book. Voting decisions are at the discretion of the NEC voting members.

2023 Financial Results

Revenue in 2023 increased to a record $58.8 million – including record fourth quarter sales of $22.2 million which were realized in the fourth quarter – including E-commerce sales, smart home products and advanced plug & play products

Gross profit in 2023 increased to $18.0 million, or 31% of revenue. Gross profit was positively impacted by the gross profit from the acquisition of the Belami E-commerce platform, which contained over 60 websites for lighting and home décor.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, available cash, and investments available for sale amounted to $22.4 million, as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $16.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash used in operating activities for 2023, amounted to $12.9 million, as compared to $13.8 million in 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses amounted to $20.1 million in 2023, compared to $18.8 million in 2022.

Net cash loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure, amounted to $15.2 million, in addition to a non-cash basis loss of $24.5 million, amounted to a net loss of $39.7 million, or $(0.45) per share, in 2023, as compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.6 million, in addition to a non-cash basis loss of $15.4 million, amounted to a net loss of $27.0 million, or $(0.40) per share, in 2022.

Management Commentary

Our year ended December 31, 2023, was highlighted by our first two full quarters of significant revenue, including sales and rollout of our advanced ceiling smart and standard plug & play platform products on many leading U.S. and Canadian websites. We believe we have accelerated our cadence of sales with a robust gross margin profile, notably managing the cash burn of SKYX. Our e-commerce platform with over 60 websites is expected to provide additional cash flow to the Company, which, when combined with our existing cash, we anticipate will be sufficient for 18 months of operations. Management anticipates that the Company will become cash flow positive during 2025.

We are encouraged with our path to the builder/commercial segments, large online and brick-and-mortar retail partners, as well as to realizing incremental licensing, subscription, and data aggregation revenue that we believe will assist in paving the way for our standardization efforts.

Additionally, our e-commerce website platform continues to enhance the acceleration of marketing, distribution channels, collaborations, and sales to both professional and retail segments. Some of our 60 websites that include the Company’s advanced ceiling smart and standard plug and play products are: 1stoplighting.com, Lightingdesignexperts.com, Canadalightingexperts.com, Americanlightingstore.com, Homeclick.com, and Lunawarehouse.com among others. The websites include banners, videos, and educational materials regarding the simplicity, cost savings, timesaving, and lifesaving aspects of the Company’s patented technologies.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

