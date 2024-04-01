Snail, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer commented, “This past year has been filled with exciting milestones for Snail. We launched ARK: Survival Ascended, which sold more than 600,000 units within the first two weeks and surpassed 1.5 million units in sales to date. We are pleased to see the continued engagement in the ARK series and plan to build on this momentum in 2024.”

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Highlights

ARK: Survival Ascended. On October 25, 2023, the Company launched its flagship remake of the ARK franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5's stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity. ARK: Survival Ascended was ranked the top #1 selling game on Steam on launch day. Since its launch, ARK: Survival Ascended sold 1.6 million units and has an average of 182,000 daily active users (“DAUs”) with a peak of 308,000 DAUs.





ARK: Survival Evolved units sold increased for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the same period in 2022; approximately 0.7 million vs. 1.6 million, respectively. Units sold decreased for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022; approximately 4.4 million vs. 5.5 million, respectively.



In the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 192,000 DAUs and 235,000 DAUs, respectively.

Net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $28.6 million as compared to $15.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to the release of ARK: Survival Ascended.

Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $13.5 million to $60.9 million, or 18.2%, compared to $74.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net revenues was due to a decrease in Ark Mobile sales of $2.9 million, a decrease in one-time deferred revenue from contracts recognized in 2022 of $10.3 million, one-time payments in 2022 of $8.5 million related to free download promotions and DLC’s, that did not occur in 2023 and an increase in deferred revenues of $25.2 million related to Ark; partially offset by an increase in Ark sales of $32.7 million.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $2.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net income is due to the release of ARK: Survival Ascended, reduced general and administrative expenses of $2.5 million and decreased professional expenses related to compliance with public company requirements and litigation related expenses, partially offset by increased advertising and marketing costs of $0.9 million related to the ARK: Survival Ascended release and a $3.9 million decrease in the income tax benefit for the period.

Net loss was $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to a net income of $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $10.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues of $13.5 million, increased research and development costs of $2.2 million, increased advertising and marketing costs of $0.9 million, increased interest expenses of $0.6 million, decreased interest income – related party of $0.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in cost of revenues of $4.8 million, and a decrease in general and administrative expenses of $2.9 million.

Bookings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $52.6 million as compared to $11.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was due to the strong release of ARK: Survival Ascended on the Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Bookings for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $85.7 million as compared to $63.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was due to the release of ARK: Survival Ascended in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition to increased sales of ARK: Survival Ascended, the Company deferred approximately $22.0 million in revenues during the fourth quarter of 2023 for the ARK: Survival Ascended DLC’s which have not yet released and had $10.3 million in one-time deferred contract revenues recognized in 2022 that did not occur in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased by $8.8 million, or 169%, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in net income of $4.7million, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes of $3.9 million.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $9.0 million, or 1,198.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of a decrease in net income of $10.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $0.7 million and an increase in interest expense of $0.6 million.

As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash was $15.2 million versus $12.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.

Three Months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) (in millions) Total net revenue $ 28.6 $ 15.3 $ 60.9 $ 74.4 Change in deferred net revenue 24.0 (3.4 ) 24.8 (10.7 ) Bookings $ 52.6 $ 11.9 $ 85.7 $ 63.7

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Three Months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) (in millions) Net (loss) income $ 2.4 $ (2.3 ) $ (9.1 ) $ 1.0 Interest income and interest income - related parties - (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Interest expense and interest expense - related parties 0.5 0.3 1.5 0.9 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 0.6 (3.2 ) (2.4 ) (2.4 ) Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.6 EBITDA $ 3.6 $ (5.2 ) $ (9.7 ) $ (0.7 )



Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 PM ET today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,198,123 $ 12,863,817 Restricted escrow deposit - 1,003,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $523,500 and $19,929, respectively 25,134,808 6,758,024 Accounts receivable - related party - 11,344,184 Loan and interest receivable - related party 103,753 101,753 Prepaid expenses - related party 6,044,404 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,169,448 10,565,141 Total current assets 56,650,536 42,636,723 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,116,196 6,374,368 Accounts receivable - related party, net of current portion 7,500,592 - Prepaid expenses - related party 7,784,062 5,582,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,682,066 5,114,799 Intangible assets, net - license - related parties - 1,384,058 Intangible assets, net - other 271,717 272,521 Deferred income taxes 10,247,500 7,602,536 Other noncurrent assets 164,170 198,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,440,690 3,606,398 Total assets $ 90,857,529 $ 72,772,571 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,102,929 $ 9,452,391 Accounts payable - related parties 23,094,436 19,918,259 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,887,193 1,474,088 Interest payable - related parties 527,770 527,770 Revolving loan 6,000,000 9,000,000 Notes payable 2,333,333 5,416,666 Convertible notes, net of discount 797,361 - Current portion of long-term promissory note 2,811,923 86,524 Current portion of deferred revenue 19,252,628 4,335,404 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,505,034 1,371,227 Total current liabilities 71,312,607 51,582,329 Accrued expenses 254,731 457,024 Promissory note, net of current portion - 3,221,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 15,064,078 5,216,042 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,425,494 2,930,529 Total liabilities 88,056,910 63,407,887 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,275,420 shares issued and 7,925,145 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and 9,251,420 shares issued and 8,053,771 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 927 925 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 2,875 2,875 Additional paid-in capital 26,171,575 23,436,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254,383 ) (307,200 ) Accumulated deficit (13,949,325 ) (4,863,250 ) 11,971,669 18,270,292 Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 and 1,197,649 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) (3,671,806 ) (3,414,713 ) Total Snail, Inc. equity 8,299,863 14,855,579 Noncontrolling interests (5,499,244 ) (5,490,895 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,800,619 9,364,684 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 90,857,529 $ 72,772,571





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues, net $ 28,570,222 $ 15,311,857 $ 60,902,098 $ 74,444,141 Cost of revenues 18,646,615 12,724,280 48,306,403 53,121,676 Gross profit 9,923,607 2,587,577 12,595,695 21,322,465 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,900,962 6,369,288 15,816,088 18,713,958 Research and development 1,165,381 1,295,631 5,057,421 2,955,592 Advertising and marketing 1,094,146 145,365 1,582,464 714,492 Depreciation and amortization 86,222 130,262 432,306 565,906 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 427 (17,067 ) 427 (17,067 ) Total operating expenses 6,247,138 7,923,479 22,888,706 22,932,881 (Loss) income from operations 3,676,469 (5,335,902 ) (10,293,011 ) (1,610,416 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 31,443 155,124 129,854 200,913 Interest income - related parties 504 504 2,000 582,632 Interest expense (570,523 ) (308,955 ) (1,531,719 ) (922,293 ) Interest expense - related parties - - - (3,222 ) Other income (55,351 ) (17,068 ) 265,980 302,086 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (42,574 ) (23,623 ) (68,180 ) (1,945 ) Total other income (expense), net (636,501 ) (194,018 ) (1,202,065 ) 158,171 Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 3,039,968 (5,529,920 ) (11,495,076 ) (1,452,245 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 643,728 (3,249,728 ) (2,400,652 ) (2,446,423 ) Net income (loss) 2,396,240 (2,280,192 ) (9,094,424 ) 994,178 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,128 ) (9,977 ) (8,349 ) 46,371 Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc. $ 2,397,368 $ (2,270,215 ) $ (9,086,075 ) $ 947,807 Comprehensive income statement: Net (loss) income $ 2,396,240 $ (2,280,192 ) $ (9,094,424 ) $ 994,178 Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax 33,302 36,077 52,817 (40,643 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,429,542 $ (2,244,115 ) $ (9,041,607 ) $ 953,535 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ 516,955 $ (530,686 ) $ (1,960,813 ) $ 228,482 Diluted $ 516,955 $ (530,686 ) $ (1,960,813 ) $ 228,482 Net income (loss) attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 1,880,413 $ (1,739,529 ) $ (7,125,262 ) $ 719,325 Diluted $ 1,880,413 $ (1,739,529 ) $ (7,125,262 ) $ 719,325 Income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 Income (loss) per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders(1): Basic 7,914,564 8,770,468 7,911,369 9,131,512 Diluted 7,914,564 8,770,468 7,911,369 9,131,512 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 Diluted 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (9,094,424 ) $ 994,178 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization - intangible assets - license - 250,000 Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties 1,384,058 7,403,918 Amortization - intangible assets - other 804 3,751 Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts 124,595 26,514 Accretion - convertible notes 306,664 - Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 432,306 565,906 Stock-based compensation expense 848,035 223,250 Gain on lease termination - (122,533 ) Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness - (174,436 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 427 (17,067 ) Interest income from shareholder loan - (580,878 ) Interest income from restricted escrow deposit - (3,804 ) Credit losses 581,498 - Deferred taxes, net (2,644,964 ) 588,478 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,939,465 ) 5,486,716 Accounts receivable - related party 3,824,775 (2,908,361 ) Prepaid expenses - related party (8,245,966 ) (2,437,500 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 501,104 (1,875,919 ) Other noncurrent assets - (26,052 ) Accounts payable 2,992,856 4,976,192 Accounts payable - related parties 3,176,177 (3,815,313 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 659,647 (1,039,927 ) Interest receivable - related party (2,000 ) - Interest payable - related parties - 986 Lease liabilities (205,520 ) (145,949 ) Deferred revenue 24,765,261 (10,729,488 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 465,868 (3,357,338 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Repayment on loan provided by related party - (300,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment - (5,256 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 19,500 Repayment on Pound Sand note - 1,496,063 Net cash provided by investing activities - 1,210,307 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on promissory note (79,897 ) (70,961 ) Repayments on notes payable (6,500,000 ) (4,166,667 ) Repayments on revolving loan (3,000,000 ) - Borrowings on notes payable 3,000,000 - Borrowings on short-term note - 10,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 847,500 - Refund of dividend withholding tax overpayment 1,886,600 - Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan - (90,198 ) Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan - 48,305 Cash dividend declared and paid - (8,200,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (257,093 ) (3,414,713 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs - 11,791,705 Warrants issued to underwriters - 193,927 Payments of capitalized offering costs - (1,247,567 ) Payments of offering costs in accounts payable (342,318 ) - Release of restricted escrow deposit 1,003,804 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,441,404 ) 4,843,831 Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 51,670 (12,730 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (2,923,866 ) 2,684,070 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 19,238,185 16,554,115 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 16,314,319 $ 19,238,185 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 934,523 $ 788,063 Income taxes $ 248,388 $ 888,303 Noncash transactions during the period for: Loan and interest payable - related parties $ - $ 103,890 Loan and interest receivable - related parties $ - $ (103,890 ) Loan and interest from shareholder $ - $ 94,934,400 Dividend distribution $ - $ (94,934,400 ) Noncash finance activity during the period for: Issuance of warrants in connection with equity line of credit $ (105,411 ) $ - Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness $ - $ (174,436 ) Snail Games USA Common Stock transferred due to reorganization $ - $ (5,000 ) Snail, Inc. Common Stock and additional paid-in capital transferred due to reorganization $ - $ 5,000 Offering costs included in accounts payable $ - $ 605,295 Funding of the escrow deposit $ - $ (1,000,000 )



