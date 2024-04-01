Rapafusyn Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2024 Drug Discovery Chemistry Conference

BALTIMORE, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce two upcoming presentations at Cambridge Health Institute’s 12th Annual Oral Peptides & Macrocyclics Conference, April 1 – 4 in San Diego. Dr. Rick Ewing, VP and Head of Chemistry, will be giving an oral presentation on Rapafusyn’s Non-Degradation Molecular Glue platform. Dr. Sam Hong, Sr. Director and Head of Platform, will be presenting a poster on Rapafusyn’s industry-leading libraries of molecular glues.



Dr. Ewing’s oral presentation, entitled “Non-degrading Molecular Glues: A Macrocyclic Peptide Platform for Interrogating the Hard-to-Drug Genome” will be on April 4th at 11:15 am. Dr. Hong’s poster is entitled, “RapaGluesTM, Macrocycle Libraries Inspired by Rapamycin” and will be presented on April 3-4. Additionally, Dr. Ewing will be moderating a breakout session on Emerging Technologies for Addressing protein-protein interactions (PPIs) on Wednesday April 3rd.

“With our innovative non-degradation molecular glue platform, we have made a quantum leap in applying this validated and highly sought-after drug modality to broad types of disease targets. We are excited to share our efforts at the Oral Peptides and Macrocyclics Conference” said Dr. Sean Hu, CEO of Rapafusyn.

Conference Details

Cambridge Health Institute’s 12th Annual Oral Peptides and Macrocyclics in San Diego, CA. April 3-4, 2024.

https://www.drugdiscoverychemistry.com/oral-peptides

About Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

At Rapafusyn, we are developing non-degrading molecular glues to tackle difficult-to-drug targets to improve patient outcomes. Rapafusyn has designed and generated large DNA encoded libraries (DELs) and arrayed libraries of non-degrading molecular glues (RapaGluesTM) on a FKBP-binding macrocyclic peptide platform. These libraries have been successful in generating novel chemical starting points for challenging targets, often with cell permeability from screening campaigns.

Our non-degrading molecular glues are rationally designed allowing for targeting a wide range of intracellular proteins and the intracellular domain of transmembrane proteins, such as SLCs, ion channels, and GPCRs. Our modular architecture, chemical, and biological capabilities enable rapid SAR expansion to optimize potency, selectivity, physiochemical properties to accelerate drug-discovery.

For more information, please visit https://www.rapafusyn.com/ or contact Heather Lavin: hlavin@rapafusyn.com