BBSI Enhances Health Benefits Portfolio with Kaiser Permanente Partnership

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of Kaiser Permanente plans for all clients in Kaiser’s service areas.



This strategic partnership is a significant enhancement to BBSI’s health benefits portfolio and underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive and top-quality healthcare solutions to businesses nationwide.

Kaiser Permanente, renowned for its excellence in healthcare services, joins BBSI's network of healthcare providers, offering clients access to a wide range of medical services, wellness programs, and specialized care. This expansion reflects BBSI's dedication to continually enhancing its offerings and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kaiser Permanente to further strengthen our health benefits offerings," said Gary Kramer, CEO at BBSI. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our clients with access to top-tier healthcare solutions that promote employee well-being and organizational success."

To learn more about BBSI's comprehensive business management solutions and health benefits offerings, visit www.bbsi.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

