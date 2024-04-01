Integra LifeSciences Completes the Acquisition of Acclarent, Inc.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of Acclarent, Inc. , a pioneer in ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgical interventions. The addition of Acclarent's innovative product portfolio expands the breadth of Integra’s market-leading brands and provides immediate scale and accretive growth via a dedicated sales channel. The acquisition adds $1 billion to the total addressable market of the Company’s offerings, while providing unique market opportunities for access to the attractive ENT device segment.



“Acclarent’s strong commercial capabilities, R&D expertise, advanced portfolio and deep clinical knowledge will be important assets to Integra, enabling us to deliver transformative technologies to restore patients’ lives,” said Mike McBreen, executive vice president and president, Codman Specialty Surgical division. “We are looking forward to working alongside our Acclarent colleagues to make a profound impact on ENT and neurosurgery care.”

The company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide second quarter and full-year guidance, inclusive of the Acclarent business, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on investor.integralife.com . To join the live conference call, please register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be posted on the investor section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include Acclarent®, AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may contain words like “will,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “possible,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” or “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the (i) plans and objectives of management for the operation of the Company, (ii) the anticipated financial impact of the acquisition on the Company’s operating results, (iii) the anticipated benefits to the Company arising from the completion of the acquisition, and (iv) the impact of the acquisition on the Company’s business strategy and future business and operational performance. It is important to note that the Company’s goals and expectations are not predictions of actual performance and no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results, including the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to the following: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate Acclarent and other acquired businesses; the Company’s ability to predict accurately the demand for products and products under development by it or Acclarent and to develop strategies to successfully address relevant markets; the response of physicians, business partners and competitors to the consummation of the transaction; the State of Israel's on-going war against Hamas, and the potential for the continuation or escalation of such conflict to disrupt the operations and employees of Acclarent’s business located in the State of Israel and make it more difficult for the Company to both integrate Acclarent and realize the expected benefits of the transaction; global macroeconomic and political conditions, including acts of terrorism or outbreak of war, hostilities, civil unrest, and other political or security disturbances, including the State of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas and any escalations of that conflict; the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts and regulatory agency approvals or actions, if any; physicians’ willingness to adopt and third-party payers’ willingness to provide reimbursement for the Company’s and Acclarent's existing, recently launched and planned products; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; the availability and pricing of third party sourced products and materials; and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risk factors and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

