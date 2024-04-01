Mobivity Postpones Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHOENIX, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced it has postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which had previously been scheduled for April 1, 2024.



The Company is delaying the release of financial results and the conference call due to additional time needed to complete the year-end auditing processes.

Management will announce the date and time of the rescheduled earnings release and conference call in a subsequent press release. The Company looks forward to updating investors on its continued progress in the near future.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

