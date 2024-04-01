FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, vs. Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

Total fundings increased 12.0% to $35.4 million from $31.6 million

Total net lease and loan revenues and fees increased 40.9% to $30.3 million from $21.5 million

Gross profit increased 315.8% to $15.8 million from $3.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $12.0 million to $8.1 million from ($3.9) million

Operating income of $5.6 million compared with operating loss of $5.5 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(715) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share

Results for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023, vs. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022:

Total fundings increased 7.7% to $120.4 million from $111.8 million

Total net lease and loan revenues and fees increased 3.4% to $117.0 million from $113.1 million

Gross profit increased 47.4% to $54.7 million from $37.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $23.7 million to $23.2 million compared to ($0.5) million

Operating income of $13.7 million compared with operating loss of $6.3 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.3 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Subsequent Events:

On March 27, 2024, FlexShopper refinanced all the obligations under the 2015 Credit Agreement owed to the Administrative Agent and the lenders, and all liens held by any of the lenders or the Administrative Agent, were discharged and released. The Administrative Agent, the lenders and FlexShopper terminated the 2015 Credit Agreement.

On March 27, 2024, FlexShopper, through a wholly owned subsidiary (“Borrower”), entered into a new credit agreement (the “2024 Credit Agreement”) with Computershare Trust Company, National Association, as paying agent, various lenders from time to time party thereto and Powerscourt Investment 50, LP, an affiliate of Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, as administrative agent and lender (“Lender”). The Borrower is permitted to borrow funds under the 2024 Credit Agreement based on the Company’s cash on hand and the Amortized Order Value of its Eligible Leases (as defined in the 2024 Credit Agreement), less certain deductions described in the 2024 Credit Agreement. Under the terms of the 2024 Credit Agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, the Borrower may borrow up to $150,000,000 from the Lender until the Commitment Termination Date and must repay all borrowed amounts one year thereafter, on the date that is 12 months following the Commitment Termination Date (unless such amounts become due or payable on an earlier date pursuant to the terms of the Credit Agreement). The Commitment Termination Date is April 1, 2026. The Company granted a security interest to the Lender in certain leases and loans as collateral under the 2024 Credit Agreement. The interest rate charged on amounts borrowed is SOFR plus 9% per annum.

The 2024 Credit Agreement includes customary events of default, including, among others, failures to make payment of principal and interest, deficiencies in the borrowing base, and bankruptcy events.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988

International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gSrwUmm0

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 91,943,729 $ 105,936,072 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 25,031,278 7,120,101 Total revenues 116,975,007 113,056,173 Costs and expenses: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 56,288,128 72,556,431 Loan origination costs and fees 6,007,598 3,384,013 Marketing 7,620,795 11,031,695 Salaries and benefits 12,499,099 10,991,477 Operating expenses 24,547,729 21,395,767 Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisition (3,678,689 ) - Total costs and expenses 103,284,660 119,359,383 Operating income/ (loss) 13,690,347 (6,303,210 ) Gain on bargain purchase - 14,461,274 Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs (18,913,773 ) (11,161,396 ) Loss before income taxes (5,223,426 ) (3,003,332 ) Benefit from income taxes 989,809 16,635,051 Net (loss)/ income (4,233,617 ) 13,631,719 Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares 4,103,638 3,730,580 Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ (8,337,255 ) $ 9,901,139 Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share: Basic $ (0.51 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ 0.44 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 16,260,349 21,646,896 Diluted 16,260,349 22,425,354





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,413,130 $ 6,051,713 Restricted cash - 121,636 Lease receivables, net 44,795,090 35,540,043 Loan receivables at fair value 35,794,290 32,932,504 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,300,677 3,489,136 Lease merchandise, net 29,131,440 31,550,441 Total current assets 117,434,627 109,685,473 Property and equipment, net 9,308,859 8,086,862 Right of use asset, net 1,237,010 1,406,270 Intangible assets, net 13,391,305 15,162,349 Other assets, net 2,175,215 1,934,728 Deferred tax asset, net 12,943,361 12,013,828 Total assets $ 156,490,377 $ 148,289,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,139,848 $ 6,511,943 Accrued payroll and related taxes 578,197 310,820 Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest 198,624 1,209,455 Accrued expenses 3,972,397 3,988,093 Lease liability - current portion 245,052 208,001 Total current liabilities 12,134,118 12,228,312 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $70,780 at December 31,2023 and $352,252 at December 31,2022 96,384,220 80,847,748 Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022, and net of current portion 10,100,047 10,750,000 Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022 - 3,158,471 Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $92,963 at December 31, 2023 7,319,641 - Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - 8,703,684 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,321,578 1,566,622 Total liabilities 127,259,604 117,254,837 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022 2,176 2,176 Treasury shares, at cost- 164,029 shares at 2023 (166,757 ) - Additional paid in capital 42,415,894 39,819,420 Accumulated deficit (35,824,200 ) (31,590,583 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,230,773 31,034,673 $ 156,490,377 $ 148,289,510





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss)/ income $ (4,233,617 ) $ 13,631,719 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/ income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 56,288,128 72,556,431 Other depreciation and amortization 7,881,110 4,769,614 Amortization of debt issuance costs 571,538 228,843 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition 236,952 19,747 Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation 1,677,708 997,830 Provision for doubtful accounts 42,505,647 57,420,480 Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance - 155,093 Deferred income tax (929,533 ) (17,282,364 ) Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisiton (3,678,689 ) - Gain on bargain purchase - (14,461,274 ) Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value (10,217,854 ) 9,559,979 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Lease receivables (51,760,694 ) (67,487,369 ) Loan receivables at fair value 7,356,068 (25,612,049 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 177,169 (1,670,836 ) Lease merchandise (53,869,127 ) (63,164,760 ) Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition 208,921 164,102 Promissory note related to acquisition 283,266 - Lease liabilities (30,268 ) (14,488 ) Accounts payable 627,905 (1,976,844 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes 267,377 (80,258 ) Accrued expenses (26,527 ) 1,009,468 Net cash used in operating activities (6,664,520 ) (31,236,936 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired in business combination - 2,938,355 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (6,335,276 ) (6,498,115 ) Purchases of data costs (1,225,983 ) (1,640,885 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,561,259 ) (5,200,645 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 18,050,000 36,455,000 Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement (2,795,000 ) (5,730,000 ) Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement (1,500,000 ) - Repayment of promissory notes to related parties (1,000,000 ) - Debt issuance related costs (115,403 ) (166,745 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,185 261,505 Proceeds from promissory notes to related parties - 7,000,000 Principal payment under finance lease obligation (8,465 ) (11,184 ) Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - (283,266 ) Repayment of installment loan - (9,022 ) Purchases of Treasury Stock (166,757 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 12,465,560 37,516,288 (DECREASE)/ INCREASE IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH (1,760,219 ) 1,078,707 CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 6,173,349 5,094,642 CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 4,413,130 $ 6,173,349 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 17,337,292 $ 10,289,334 Due date extension of warrants $ 917,581 $ - Noncash investing and financing activities Acquisition of loan receivables at fair value $ - $ 13,320,326 Acquisition of property and equipment - 136,249 Acquisition of intangible assets - 15,307,894 Acquisition of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - 8,539,582 Acquisition of accounts payable - 506,607 Acquisition of deferred tax liability - 4,773,370 Issuance of promissory note related to acquisition - 3,421,991

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

2023 2022 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/ income $ (4,233,617 ) $ 13,631,719 $ (17,865,336 ) (131.1 ) Income taxes (989,809 ) (16,635,051 ) 15,645,242 (94.0 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 571,538 228,843 342,695 149.8 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition 236,952 19,746 217,206 1,100.0 Other amortization and depreciation 7,881,110 4,769,614 3,111,496 65.2 Interest expense 18,105,282 10,912,808 7,192,474 65.9 Stock-based compensation 1,677,708 997,830 679,878 68.1 Gain on bargain purchase - (14,461,274 ) 14,461,274 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,249,164 $ (535,765 ) $ 23,784,929 (4,439.4 )

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

FlexShopper, Inc.