Investigation Into Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Sharecare, Inc. (“Sharecare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHCR) complied with federal securities laws. On March 29, 2024, Sharecare disclosed that it had “identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Sharecare stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/sharecare/ to discuss your legal rights.