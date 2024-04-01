Global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market Set to Grow as Industry Looks Beyond the Pandemic

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry Resilience and Advancements



The global market for pharmaceutical granulation equipment, which plays a critical role in drug production, is projected to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% through 2029. This forecasted growth comes after the manufacturing sector, including pharmaceuticals, faced unprecedented disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. With supply chain activities normalized, the market is expected to leverage the resumed momentum.



The Push from R&D Investments



The surge in the pharmaceutical sector's research and development investments stands as one of the primary engines for market growth. Enhanced healthcare R&D spending signals an imperative for a larger array of pharmaceutical products that require granulation processes, thereby escalating the demand for granulation equipment across the industry.



Clinical Trials Fueling Market Expansion



Additionally, the increasing number of clinical trials undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotech firms is augmenting the granulation equipment market. Among the growth milestones was a significant clinical trial reported in May 2021 for a new anticancer molecule, exemplifying the type of R&D initiatives that are propelling the market forward.



North American Market Dominance



North America, a significant player in the pharmaceutical realm, is positioned to maintain a considerable share in the granulation equipment market. The consistent backing of healthcare by United States government funding, coupled with initiatives from pharmaceutical organizations, underpins this leading market position.



Consolidation of Key Players



Characterized by the presence of several pivotal players, the market exhibits a partially fragmented landscape with companies like Alexanderwerk, Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd, Syntegon Technology GmbH, GEA Group, and HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V. These industry leaders are focused on innovation and the development of granulation technology that meets the evolving demands of pharmaceutical production.



The market shows resilience and adaptability, forecasting a strong recovery and continued advancement while navigating through post-pandemic recovery and pacing towards a technologically integrated future. For a deeper insight into the market dynamics and growth potential, industry stakeholders remain optimistic about future contributions and technological integrations that will shape the pharmaceutical landscape in the years to come.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alexanderwerk

Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd

Fluid Air

GEA Group

HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V.

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

ipharmachine.com

L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

LFA Machines Oxford LTD

PTK-GB Limited

Romaco Group

Syntegon Technology GmbH

