Blackboxstocks Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

DALLAS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial and Operating Highlights:

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $781,156 as compared to $1,068,158 for the same period in 2022. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $3,106,026 as compared to $4,959,109 for the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue increased 7.2% compared to revenue in the third quarter of 2023 of $728,468.

Operating expenses were $1,397,837 in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $1,717,464 for the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023 operating expenses were $6,737,505 as compared to $7,424,256 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and included $971,602 in stock-based compensation.

Executed a binding LOI with Evtec in November of 2023 which resulted in $575,000 in extension fees and expense reimbursements to Blackbox and up to an additional $400,000 in working capital in March and April of 2024.

Executed a Share Exchange Agreement with Evtec Aluminum whereby Blackbox would retain approximately 26.7% of the equity of the combined company.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(559,028) and $(1,034,565) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $(3,225,199) and $(4,040,838), respectively.

Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It has been a challenging year for Blackbox as we addressed declining revenue while working to complete the merger with Evtec:

We have now stabilized the revenue from our core platform and significantly reduced our operating expenses.

As announced, we executed a Share Exchange Agreement with Evtec Aluminum and intend to acquire Evtec Automotive Ltd./Evtec Group, of which we currently own approximately 13%. We expect to consummate the merger with Evtec Aluminum within the next three months pending SEC and Nasdaq approval.

We are also in late-stage discussions to enter into a strategic marketing partnership with a company in the financial publishing and education sector to leverage and increase the growth of our core Blackbox product.

We have completed development for our exciting new product StockNanny which we are planning to launch in Q2 of this year.

As we work through multiple strategic and operating initiatives, I am confident that our stockholders will be well rewarded for their faith in our company.”

Robert Winspear, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are pleased with the continued reduction in our net loss despite the lower revenue and believe the pending merger with Evtec will create substantial value for our stockholders.”

Summary financial data is presented in the tables below. Please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024 for additional information.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and that when GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with the non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance. For all non-GAAP financial measures in this release, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes in the report.

We refer to the term “EBITDA” in various places of our financial discussion. EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization expense and certain non-cash expenses including stock-based compensation. EBITDA is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative to operating profit, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of liquidity. Moreover, since EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP, and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Blackboxstocks Inc. Summary Balance Sheet Data As of December 31 2023 and 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash $ 472,697 $ 425,578 Marketable securities 2,955 3,216,280 Other current assets 531,837 265,197 Total current assets $ 1,007,489 $ 3,907,055 Property and equipment, net $ 396,651 $ 428,726 Investments 8,424,000 - Total assets $ 9,828,140 $ 4,335,781 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 842,404 $ 730,099 Unearned subscriptions $ 1,295,514 $ 1,022,428 Other current liabilities $ 66,431 $ 71,615 Note payable, current portion $ 28,064 $ 28,733 Total current liabilities $ 2,232,413 $ 1,852,875 Long term liabilities: Note payable, net of current portion $ 11,550 $ 39,614 Lease liability right of use, long term $ 287,417 $ 265,639 Total long term liabilities $ 298,967 $ 305,253 Total stockholders' equity $ 7,296,760 $ 2,177,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,828,140 $ 4,335,781



