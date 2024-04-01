Global Foreign Exchange Services Market to Surpass $10 Trillion by 2028 Driven By Growth in International Transactions and Resurgence in Global Tourism

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foreign Exchange Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exceptional Growth Trajectory



The global foreign exchange services market is experiencing a significant upward trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from $7402.18 billion in 2023 to an impressive $7976.23 billion in 2024, resulting in a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The market's strong historical performance is tied to a variety of compelling factors, including stabilizing economic and political conditions, regulatory changes, and strategic market speculation. As the industry forges ahead, analysts anticipate the market size will continue to soar, reaching an estimated $10563.53 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.



Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion



Two principal factors are propelling this remarkable market expansion: the growth in international transactions and a resurgence in global tourism. The need for foreign currency exchange in cross-border trade agreements and credit operations underpins the development of international transactions. With the World Bank reporting a notable increase in remittance flows, the correlation between international transactions and the foreign exchange services demands is evident. Similarly, the tourism sector's considerable rebound is injecting vitality into the foreign exchange market. The conversion of currencies as tourists visit new countries highlights the crucial role of foreign exchange services in supporting global economic activity. The United Nations World Tourism Organization's latest findings on international tourist arrivals underline the direct impact of tourism on the forex services industry.



Technological Innovations Shape the Future



Technological advancements remain at the forefront of the foreign exchange services sector. Major industry participants are integrating cutting-edge developments to streamline operations and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Enhancements in digital platforms and the embrace of innovations such as algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence are setting new industry standards. Corporate tools for foreign exchange and platforms like Universal FX are redefining efficiency and transparency in the market, indicating the importance of innovation in maintaining a competitive edge.



Strategic Market Movements



The foreign exchange services landscape is characterized by strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, fostering significant shifts in market dynamics. The acquisition of Firma Foreign Exchange Corporation by OFX Group Limited serves as an exemplary move, underscoring the critical importance of such strategies in expanding market influence and fostering growth within the foreign exchange sector.



Regional Highlights and Services Overview



Geographically, North America led the market in 2023, with other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East also contributing to the market landscape. The foreign exchange services market extends across a spectrum of services, including currency exchange, remittance, and foreign currency accounts, addressing the needs of a diverse clientele ranging from individual consumers to large corporate entities and governments. The dynamism of the foreign exchange services market reflects the interconnectedness of global economies and the ever-present demand for currency exchange and transfer services. With continued advancements, strategic corporate actions, and a growing influx of international transactions and tourism, the market is poised for sustained growth in the years ahead.



As the industry progresses, these trends and developments are expected to persist, laying a foundation for sustained economic engagement and market evolution in the foreign exchange services sector.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citibank N. A

Wells Fargo Bank Ltd.

HSBC Holdings plc

BNP Paribas

American Express Company

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS AG

Capital One Financial Corporation

Barclays plc

Deutsche Bank

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

XTX Markets Limited

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Revolut

BloomX Ltd.

Wise

eToro

Gain Capital Group, LLC

Ripple

Rapyd

TransferMate

Capitolis Inc.

Banxa Holdings Inc.

Currensea

AZA Group

B Broker SRL

easyMarkets (CFD Trading)

Ebury

EverEx

LMAX Exchange Group

Orfinex Technologies



