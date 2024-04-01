Australian Oilseeds Announces Ringing of the NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone

Cootamundra New South Wales, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: COOT), a Cayman Islands exempted company (“Australian Oilseeds”), the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and one of the largest in the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseed, announced today that the Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seaton, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell in Times Square, New York on March 28, 2024 in celebration of Australian Oilseeds’ listing on the Nasdaq on March 22, 2024.



The ceremony can be viewed on the Nasdaq website at Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited Rings the Closing Bell | Nasdaq .

Photo Credit: Nasdaq

“I am honored to have the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq closing bell alongside my colleagues on the executive team and board of directors, the former executive team from Edoc Acquisition Corp and many of our investors, employees and family members. The bell ringing ceremony signified a milestone for the company and a testament to the dedication and vision of our entire team. Our journey is one of innovation and commitment to sustainable premium cold-pressed and non-GMO products to meet the global demand for healthier, natural and chemical-free food products and to address growing food shortages. We are grateful to our strategic partners and valued shareholders for their continued support over the years. A special thanks to our advisers, friends and families who followed us on this journey”, said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the “Company”) is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. The Company has expanded its existing oil processing plant and is building an additional larger multi-seed crushing plant in Queensland. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to become the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

