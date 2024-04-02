Introducing TONY THE DUCK: The Quacking Success Story on TON Network

London, UK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TONY THE DUCK, a vibrant new token launched on the TON network, has taken the crypto world by storm in just two weeks since its inception. With its skyrocketing popularity, TONY has become a symbol of the TON community, ingrained in various TON-related tools and projects.

In a remarkable feat, TONY THE DUCK has amassed over 2,700 holders within its short lifespan. Its social media presence speaks volumes, boasting over 2,000 followers on Twitter, 2,300 members on Telegram, and over 200 users on Discord. This widespread support has propelled TONY to a staggering $6.2 million market cap within its first week, now consolidating at an impressive $4 million market cap.



Listed on reputable platforms like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, TONY THE DUCK has garnered attention from the crypto community. Tracked on Binance and expanding its reach to mainstream crypto chains, TONY is poised for further growth and adoption.



Exciting developments await as TONY gears up for its debut exchange listing in the third week of April, with three additional listings already in the pipeline. Adding to its allure, TONY offers unique and distinctive NFTs known as TONY DUCKS, with 200 out of 888 minted.



More than just a meme coin, TONY THE DUCK is on a mission to elevate the TON network's visibility and prominence. With an active campaign on Twitter and Telegram, supported by a dedicated team working around the clock, TONY is paving the way for broader recognition of the TON ecosystem.



"TONY will be the first mover, drawing attention to the TON network and inviting more participants into the fold," remarked a spokesperson for the project. "We see tremendous potential in TONY and believe it will leave a lasting impact on the crypto landscape."



Join the quacktastic journey of TONY THE DUCK:



Socials:

Website: https://tonytheduck.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/tonytheduck

Twitter - https://x.com/theducktony

Discord - https://discord.gg/uatmCVY4Pq

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/tony-the-duck/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.