Atari Acquires Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 from Frontier

Paris, France (April 2, 2024) - Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today that Atari will become the publisher of Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 developed by Frontier Developments plc. Released in 2004, the title is available on PC, Mac, iOS and Nintendo Switch. Atari is now the sole publisher of all major titles within the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rollercoaster Tycoon with Chris Sawyer, I am really pleased that we can unite this important and successful title in the series with the rest of the franchise,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. ”This is going to create new opportunities for Atari as we continue the great work done by Frontier, and bring benefits to the fans of games across the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise.”

The purchase price of Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 consists of an initial consideration of US$4 million as well as potential deferred cash consideration of US$3 million1. Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 is considered canon within the theme park simulation franchise. Released in 2004, the title was a hit with players, becoming the best-selling PC game on Amazon.com in its launch window and a top-five selling PC title in 2004 and 2005. It was also a hit with reviewers, garnering an 81 rating on Metacritic and nominations for several strategy and simulation game of the year awards.

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 contains the three core modes of most franchise games: scenarios in which players must accomplish specific goals, a tycoon mode where players unlock new rides and tools as they progress, and an open sandbox. The game also introduced some new features to the franchise. The biggest change was a switch from a fixed isometric viewpoint to 3D graphics. Other new features included CoasterCam which allows players to ride their coasters in a first person view, Mixmaster which allows users to choreograph fireworks to music, and enhancements to peeps, adding variations in age and gender, and introducing groups of peeps.

Atari now publishes franchise titles across PC, console and mobile including Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Rollercoaster Tycoon Deluxe, Rollercoaster Tycoon Joyride, Rollercoaster Tycoon World, Rollercoaster Tycoon Puzzle and Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch.

Atari manages the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise under a long-term licensing agreement with the franchise’s creator Chris Sawyer. Under the agreement, Atari will seek to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to bring the franchise to new heights.

