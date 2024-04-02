Cnova N.V. : Acquisition of Predominant Control over Cnova

Financial Restructuring of Casino Group Results in Change of Control over Cnova

AMSTERDAM – April 2, 2024, 08:15 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) hereby informs as follows:

On behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský) ("FRH"), it is hereby announced that pursuant to the completion of the financial restructuring of the Casino group on March 27, 2024 (https://www.groupe-casino.fr/en/announcements/), FRH has acquired indirectly (via Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A.) 99.27% of the voting rights in Cnova, thus acquiring predominant control (overwegende zeggenschap) over Cnova. FRH is a special purpose vehicle set up by a consortium consisting of EP Equity Investment III S.à.r.l. ("EP"), Fimalac and Attestor, and is controlled by EP, a company controlled (via EP Equity Investment S.à.r.l and EP Investment S.à.r.l) by Mr. Daniel Křetínský.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 7.5 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel and entertainment services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

***

