Palm Oil Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils

The global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$79.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$63.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil
- Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market
- Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil
- Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market
- Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils
- Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
- Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil
- Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production
- Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector
- Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market Demand
- Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm oil Industry
- RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
- Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
- High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
- Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing
- Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry
- Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming
- Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment
- Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
- Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters
- List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements
- Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation
Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market
- Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment
- Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
- Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations
- Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge
- Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils
- Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy
- Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
The report features profiles of 120+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- AAA Oils & Fats Pte Ltd. , A subsidiary of Apical Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- AAK AB
- Agropalma Group
- 3F Industries Ltd.
- Alami Vegetable Oil Products Sdn. Bhd.
- Alnor Oil Company
- Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC
- Asian Agri
- BLD Plantation Bhd.
- Agroindustrial Palmasa S/A
- ANJ
- Andira Agro
- AgriSmart
- Boto Farms Limited
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|563
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$79.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$117.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Palm Oil
- Chemical Composition & Features
- Development & Growth
- A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market
- Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets
- Competition
- Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
- Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil
- Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
- Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country
- Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
