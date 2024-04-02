Palm Oil Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$79.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$63.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market

Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-based Oils

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil

Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market Demand

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm oil Industry

RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation

Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

The report features profiles of 120+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

AAA Oils & Fats Pte Ltd. , A subsidiary of Apical Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AAK AB

Agropalma Group

3F Industries Ltd.

Alami Vegetable Oil Products Sdn. Bhd.

Alnor Oil Company

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC

Asian Agri

BLD Plantation Bhd.

Agroindustrial Palmasa S/A

ANJ

Andira Agro

AgriSmart

Boto Farms Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 563 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $79.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Palm Oil

Chemical Composition & Features

Development & Growth

A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market

Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets

Competition

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil

Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1vy8t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment