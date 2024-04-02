Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13

Company announcement no. 24

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 667,000 80,211,060 25 March 2024 32,000 114.01 3,648,320 26 March 2024 30,000 114.50 3,435,000 27 March 2024 25,000 115.42 2,885,500 28 March 2024 - - - 29 March 2024 - - - Total week 13 87,000 9,968,820 Total accumulated 754,000 90,179,880

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,764,595 treasury shares. equal to 2.97 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





