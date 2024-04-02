Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 13

Company announcement no. 24
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement667,000 80,211,060
25 March 202432,000114.013,648,320
26 March 202430,000114.503,435,000
27 March 202425,000115.422,885,500
28 March 2024---
29 March 2024---
Total week 13 87,000   9,968,820
Total accumulated 754,000   90,179,880

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,764,595 treasury shares. equal to 2.97 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


