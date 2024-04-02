KBC Group: Board change at KBC Group

On the advice of the nomination committee of KBC Group, the Board of Directors has decided to propose Ms. Diana Rádl Rogerová to the General Meeting of Shareholders as new non-executive, independent director on the Board of Directors of KBC Group and member of the Audit Committee, the Risk and Compliance Committee and the Nomination Committee of KBC Group. Ms. Rádl Rogerová will replace Ms. Vladimira Papirnik whose term of office as independent director on the Board of Directors of KBC Group is due to end. The appointment of Ms. Diana Rádl Rogerová has already been approved by the European Central Bank.

Ms. Diana Rádl Rogerová has over 25 years of experience in the Financial Advisory Sector with a deep understanding of financial markets and investment strategies.

She is one of the founders and owners of the Czech investment group “Behind Inventions”.

Until 2022 Diana was Managing Partner of Deloitte in the Czech Republic, a position she held since 2016. Between 2018 and 2022 Diana simultaneously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer for Deloitte Europe. Within this role she was responsible for developing and implementing the global strategy through all the European business units (Audit, Tax and Legal, Consulting, Financial Advisory and Risk Advisory) of Deloitte.

Since 2006, Diana was Audit Partner at Deloitte in Prague where she provided audit and assurance services to major banks, real estate companies and investment funds.

Diana graduated in 1996 from the VSE University of Economics and Business in Prague with a Master’s Degree in International Trade, Monetary Economics and Banking. In 2022, Diana won the title of Czech Manager of the Year.

Koenraad Debackere, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group commented on today’s announcement as follows: "I am delighted to welcome Ms. Diana Rádl Rogerová to the Board. Her broad experience in the international financial sector and business environment, her thorough knowledge of financial markets, and her passion for innovation and technology will enable her to make an important contribution to the further development of KBC. I would also like to take this opportunity to explicitly thank Ms. Vladimira Papirnik for her efforts, her contributions, and longstanding commitment to our Board of Directors. Over many years, her insights and input have helped shape the Group's decision-making process. I wish Ms. Vladimira Papirnik every success for the future.”

