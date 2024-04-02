Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 25 March 2024 – 27 March 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 13:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 13,955,742 12.50 174,497,421 25 March 2024 330,000 13.02 4,297,194 26 March 2024 315,413 13.26 4,180,925 27 March 2024 330,000 13.20 4,356,825 Total, week number 13 975,413 13.16 12,834,944 Accumulated under the program 14,931,155 12.55 187,332,366

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 13,809,905 own shares corresponding to 0.90 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

