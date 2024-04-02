Final Days to Register for the ECAS European Corporate Aviation Summit 2024 (Stockholm Bromma Airport, Sweden - April 26, 2024)

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th ECAS European Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Exploring Corporate Aviation Excellence: 12th ECAS in Stockholm

Building upon the resounding success of ECAS events in the UK, Sweden, Malta, Greece, Turkey, and online, we are pleased to announce that the 12th Summit will take place in Stockholm in 2024.

Hosted and sponsored by Industriflyg Stockholm, the summit will be held in their state-of-the-art hangar at Stockholm Bromma Airport.

Key Event Highlights:

Latest Developments in Corporate Aviation: Immerse yourself in a comprehensive exploration of the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe.

New Business Opportunities and Challenges: Gain valuable insights into emerging business opportunities and challenges shaping the future of the industry.

Platform for Manufacturers and Operators: ECAS serves as a prime platform for manufacturers, operators, and organizations keenly interested in the corporate aviation marketplace.

Debates on the Future of Business Aviation: Engage in discussions that delve into the future of business aviation, providing a unique opportunity for dialogue and strategic discourse.

Enhancing Knowledge about the European Market: Elevate your understanding of the European business aviation market through comprehensive insights into market trends and dynamics.

Networking with Leading Experts: Connect with industry leaders and experts, fostering valuable professional relationships in a conducive environment.

Who Should Attend:

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, airport executives, leasing and financing companies, insurance professionals, and all industry professionals with a vested interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in Europe.

Join us at the 12th ECAS in Stockholm - an unparalleled opportunity to navigate the future of corporate aviation, gain insights, and network with industry leaders.

Speakers

KEYNOTE ADDRESS SPEAKER

Holger Krahmer, Secretary General, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA)

Confirmed Expert-Speakers

Alexandra Asche, Sales Director Europe, Global Jet Capital

Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler

James Carroll, Director, Business Development - Western Europe, JSSI

Meghan Dwyer, Sales Director Europe, Guardian Jet

Freshta Farzam, CEO & Founder, LYTE Aviation

Eric Jullien, Deputy Vice-President, Commercial, Airbus Corporate Jets

Fredrik Kampfe, Director Industry Affairs, Swedish Aviation Industry Group (SAIG) and Chairperson, European Helicopter Association (EHA)

Thomas Klaster, Managing Director and Accountable Manager, PTL Luftfahrt

Martin Lidgard, CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International

Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

Michael Savback, Founder, Savback Helicopters

Nicola-Jane Sellers, Group Sustainability Manager, Luxaviation Group

Deon Wentzel, Area Sales Manager, Honeywell

Chay White, Director of Sales Aircraft Management, Jet Aviation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brb2gk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.