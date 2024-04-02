Company announcement 09/2024

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 2 April 2024 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

LEI

984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 8.1122 2,500 DKK 8.1122 3,192 DKK 8.1322 3,000 DKK 8.1322 5,000

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Total number of shares: 13,692

Total price: DKK 111,186

e)

Date of the transaction

26 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq, Copenhagen

For more info please contact:

Walter Borge, General Counsel, +45 4414 0455, wbo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for producing green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

Attachment