Hydroponics Industry Report Reveals Market Set to Double by 2029 with a Focus on Innovative Growth Systems and Nutrients

According to this report, the global market for Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media and Nutrients is estimated at US$12.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2023 and 2029.
This world market compendium focuses on a high level analysis of the Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media and Nutrients market in terms of value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by System Type - Aggregate Systems (further divided into sub-system type, including Drip Systems, Ebb & Flow Systems and Wick Systems) and Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems [further divided into sub-system type, including Aeroponics Systems, Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems]; Input Type - Growth Media and Nutrients; Crop Type - Fruits & Flowers, Herbs & Microgreens and Vegetables; and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Derived from the Greek words "hydro" (meaning water) and "ponos" (meaning labor), Hydroponics can be described as a technique whereby plants are grown in a soilless medium by employing various types of substrates and using nutrient-enriched water that harbor the plant's roots. A number of definitions for Hydroponics have been provided, the common point among all of which is that hydroponics is concerned with growing plants without soil, using sources of nutrient elements as either a nutrient solution or nutrient-enriched water, wherein an inert mechanical root support, such as sand or gravel may or may not be used.
Based on the various ways in which this technique has been defined, the growing of plants using Hydroponics can further be classified into "liquid hydroponics," wherein plants are grown without media, and "aggregate hydroponics," which require a medium. Some major advantages of Hydroponics include capability of growing crops where no suitable soil exists or where the soil is contaminated with disease, minimization of labor, maximum yields, ability to grow & maintain crop-giving plants even in confined indoor spaces, conservation of land, practically no need for insecticides & herbicides and greater control in maintaining environment by ensuring timely nutrient feeding or irrigation, apart from managing light, temperature, humidity and composition of the air to replicate atmospheric conditions, among others.
This market report analyzes the market for Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media & Nutrients at high level by system type/sub-type, input type, crop type and geographic region.
The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.
System Type/Sub-Type
- Aggregate Systems
- Drip Systems
- Ebb & Flow Systems
- Wick Systems
- Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems
- Aeroponics Systems
- Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
- Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems
Input Type
- Growth Media
- Nutrients
Crop Type
- Fruits & Flowers
- Herbs & Microgreens
- Vegetables
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media & Nutrients market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- System & Sub-System Type
- Input Type
- Crop Type
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by System Type
- Market Demand by Aggregate Sub-System Type
- Market Demand by Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Sub-System Type
- Market Demand by Input Type
- Market Demand by Crop Type
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- A Variety of Benefits Propel Demand for Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) in Liquid Hydroponics
- Aggregate Hydroponic Systems Led by the Ebb & Flow Technique
- IoT Being Widely Used to Monitor and Control Hydroponic Cultivation
- Embedded Systems Based Hydroponics Further the Adoption of Hydroponics
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Featured
- Advanced Nutrients
- AeroFarms
- American Hydroponics, Inc. (AmHydro)
- Controlled Environments Limited
- Badia Farms
- Bright Farms
- Emerald Harvest
- Freight Farms, Inc.
- General Hydroponics, Inc.
- Gotham Greens
- GreenTech Agro LLC
- Heliospectra AB
- HortiMaX (Ridder)
- HydroGarden Ltd.
- Hydrodynamics International, Inc.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
- Hydroponic Systems International
- Infarm - Indoor Urban Farming GmbH
- Logiqs BV
- Nature's Miracle
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
- Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting)
- Thanet Earth Ltd
- Triton Foodworks Private Ltd
- Village Farms International Inc
