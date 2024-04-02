Hydroponics Industry Report Reveals Market Set to Double by 2029 with a Focus on Innovative Growth Systems and Nutrients

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics World Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media and Nutrients is estimated at US$12.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2023 and 2029.

This world market compendium focuses on a high level analysis of the Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media and Nutrients market in terms of value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by System Type - Aggregate Systems (further divided into sub-system type, including Drip Systems, Ebb & Flow Systems and Wick Systems) and Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems [further divided into sub-system type, including Aeroponics Systems, Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems]; Input Type - Growth Media and Nutrients; Crop Type - Fruits & Flowers, Herbs & Microgreens and Vegetables; and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Derived from the Greek words "hydro" (meaning water) and "ponos" (meaning labor), Hydroponics can be described as a technique whereby plants are grown in a soilless medium by employing various types of substrates and using nutrient-enriched water that harbor the plant's roots. A number of definitions for Hydroponics have been provided, the common point among all of which is that hydroponics is concerned with growing plants without soil, using sources of nutrient elements as either a nutrient solution or nutrient-enriched water, wherein an inert mechanical root support, such as sand or gravel may or may not be used.

Based on the various ways in which this technique has been defined, the growing of plants using Hydroponics can further be classified into "liquid hydroponics," wherein plants are grown without media, and "aggregate hydroponics," which require a medium. Some major advantages of Hydroponics include capability of growing crops where no suitable soil exists or where the soil is contaminated with disease, minimization of labor, maximum yields, ability to grow & maintain crop-giving plants even in confined indoor spaces, conservation of land, practically no need for insecticides & herbicides and greater control in maintaining environment by ensuring timely nutrient feeding or irrigation, apart from managing light, temperature, humidity and composition of the air to replicate atmospheric conditions, among others.

This market report analyzes the market for Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media & Nutrients at high level by system type/sub-type, input type, crop type and geographic region.

The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.

System Type/Sub-Type

Aggregate Systems Drip Systems Ebb & Flow Systems Wick Systems



Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems Aeroponics Systems Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems



Input Type

Growth Media

Nutrients

Crop Type

Fruits & Flowers

Herbs & Microgreens

Vegetables

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Hydroponic Systems, Growth Media & Nutrients market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players.



Key Topics Covered:





1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

System & Sub-System Type

Input Type

Crop Type

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by System Type

Market Demand by Aggregate Sub-System Type

Market Demand by Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Sub-System Type

Market Demand by Input Type

Market Demand by Crop Type

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

A Variety of Benefits Propel Demand for Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) in Liquid Hydroponics

Aggregate Hydroponic Systems Led by the Ebb & Flow Technique

IoT Being Widely Used to Monitor and Control Hydroponic Cultivation

Embedded Systems Based Hydroponics Further the Adoption of Hydroponics

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Companies Featured

Advanced Nutrients

AeroFarms

American Hydroponics, Inc. (AmHydro)

Controlled Environments Limited

Badia Farms

Bright Farms

Emerald Harvest

Freight Farms, Inc.

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Gotham Greens

GreenTech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

HortiMaX (Ridder)

HydroGarden Ltd.

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydroponic Systems International

Infarm - Indoor Urban Farming GmbH

Logiqs BV

Nature's Miracle

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting)

Thanet Earth Ltd

Triton Foodworks Private Ltd

Village Farms International Inc

