Global Boutique Gym Studios Market Projected to Reach US$54.81 Billion by 2029 with Growing Emphasis on Personalized Fitness

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Boutique Gym Studios Market: Analysis By Exercise Type, By Age Group, By Gender, By Revenue Stream, By Region Size, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global boutique gym studios market was valued at US$34.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$54.81 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.



The global boutique gym studio market has witnessed significant popularity in recent years with consumers increasingly turning to boutique gym studios for a more personalized and unique workout experience. The market has been growing due to several key factors driving consumer preferences and industry trends. Firstly, there has been a growing emphasis on personalized fitness experiences and specialized training programs, with boutique gyms offering tailored workouts and expert guidance to meet individual needs and goals. This shift away from one-size-fits-all approaches seen in traditional gyms has attracted health-conscious individuals seeking a more immersive and effective fitness experience.

Additionally, the sense of community fostered by boutique gyms, along with their premium atmospheres and state-of-the-art equipment, has contributed to their popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Along with this, the growing influence of social media is boosting the health and wellness trend. On the other hand, the younger generations are becoming more aware of the benefits of boutique gyms for maintaining physical and mental health, which is contributing to the market growth.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Exercise Type: The yoga, pilates, & barre held the highest share in the market. As yoga, pilates, & barre exercises gain recognition for their therapeutic benefits, including stress reduction and improved posture, the demand for boutique gym studios offering these practices continues to grow. The HIIT segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. The popularity of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) in boutique gym studios stems from its proven effectiveness in delivering efficient, intense workouts with rapid results. HIIT appeals to time-conscious individuals seeking maximum fitness gains in minimal time, making it a perfect fit for boutique settings that prioritize quality over quantity.



By Age Group: The 18 to 34 years age group held the highest share in the market, whereas the 35 to 54 years age group is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. The preference for boutique gym studios among individuals aged 35 to 54 years reflects a growing emphasis on health, vitality, and longevity as they navigate the challenges of midlife. This demographic values personalized attention, expert guidance, and holistic wellness offerings that address their evolving needs and priorities. Boutique gym studios cater to this age group by offering diverse workout options, specialized training programs, and supportive communities that foster accountability and motivation.



By Gender: Women held the highest share in the market, whereas men are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Boutique gyms appeal to men seeking high-quality workouts, expert guidance, and innovative training methods that deliver tangible results. These studios often specialize in strength training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional fitness, which resonate with men looking to build muscle, improve athletic performance, and challenge themselves physically. Boutique gym studios may also offer amenities such as state-of-the-art equipment, small group classes, and specialized workshops, catering to men's preferences for focused, goal-oriented training experiences.



By Revenue Stream: Membership fees held the highest share in the market, whereas services is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Membership fees are a primary revenue stream for boutique gym studios, providing consistent income through monthly or annual subscriptions. The convenience and flexibility offered by membership plans appeal to busy lifestyles, encouraging long-term commitment and retention among members. Moreover, boutique gym studios are enhancing their membership offerings by incorporating additional perks such as access to virtual classes, personalized workout plans, and exclusive events, further incentivizing enrollment. As boutique gym studios continue to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences, membership fees are poised to remain a key revenue driver, supporting sustained growth and profitability in the industry.



By Region: North America held the major share in the market. In the US, people are becoming more health-conscious due to rising concerns about obesity and chronic diseases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease and stroke, cancer, or diabetes. On the other hand, as quoted by Healthline Media, it is estimated that a little over 42% of American adults are obese, while about 30.7% are overweight. Therefore, the rising concerns related to diseases fuel the demand for effective and efficient workouts that fit into busy schedules. Moreover, the region's growing appetite for personalized, niche fitness experiences and the consumer's willingness to invest in high-quality health and wellness services would further support the market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years. Health consciousness is increasing in China due to various factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and concerns about air pollution and lifestyle diseases. As Chinese consumers become more aware of the importance of fitness and wellness, there is a growing demand for premium fitness experiences and personalized training options. This trend has created opportunities for big players in the fitness industry to establish boutique gym chains in China. These companies leverage their brand reputation, resources, and expertise to capitalize on the burgeoning health and fitness market, offering high-quality facilities, specialized classes, and tailored services to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global boutique gym studios market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rising purchasing power, rising number of social media users, increasing prevalence of obesity, growing millennials population, personalized fitness options, and many other factors. With millennials comprising a significant portion of gym membership holders, their increasing population directly impacts the growth of the boutique gym studios market. As millennials prioritize personalized fitness experiences, community engagement, and holistic wellness, boutique gyms align closely with their preferences. The growing millennial population translates into a larger customer base for boutique gym studios, driving demand for specialized classes, premium amenities, and social connections offered by these establishments. Additionally, millennials' propensity for digital engagement and social media influence further amplifies the visibility and appeal of boutique gym studios, attracting new customers and fostering brand loyalty.



Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as high competition, dependency on key personnel, etc. Reliance on key personnel creates vulnerabilities for boutique gyms, as staff turnover or the departure of key individuals can disrupt operations and erode customer loyalty. If a popular trainer or instructor leaves, loyal clients may follow them to a competing gym, resulting in membership churn and revenue loss for the studio.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as virtual and on-demand fitness classes, growing investment in fitness industry, smart equipment, digital platforms and apps, etc. Digital platforms and apps can accelerate the market growth of boutique gym studios by enhancing convenience, accessibility, and engagement for members. These platforms enable members to easily book classes, access workout schedules, and track their progress from their smartphones or computers. By providing a seamless and intuitive user experience, boutique gyms can attract and retain members who value convenience and flexibility in their fitness routines. Additionally, digital platforms and apps facilitate communication and interaction between members and instructors, fostering a sense of community and support within the gym's ecosystem.



Competitive Landscape:



The global boutique gym studios market is fragmented. The key players in the global boutique gym studios market are:

F45 Training Holdings

Xponential Fitness

Equinox Group

Orangetheory Fitness

Les Mills

CorePower Yoga

CrossFit

Solidcore

BoxUnion (Title Boxing Club)

SLT (Strengthen Lengthen Tone)

Barry's Bootcamp

Physique 57

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Boutique Gym Studios Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Boutique Gym Studios

2.1.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Boutique Gym Studios

2.1.3 Boutique Gym Studios v/s Traditional Gym Studios

2.2 Boutique Gym Studios Segmentation Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Boutique Gym Studios Market Analysis

3.3 Global Boutique Gym Studios Market Age Group Analysis

3.4 Global Boutique Gym Studios Market Gender Analysis

3.5 Global Boutique Gym Studios Market Revenue Stream Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Boutique Gym Studios Market

4.2 Europe Boutique Gym Studios Market

4.3 Asia Pacific Boutique Gym Studios Market

4.4 Rest of World Boutique Gym Studios Market



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Boutique Gym Studios Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Boutique Gym Studios Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

Rising Purchasing Power

Rising Number of Social Media Users

Rapid Urbanization

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

Growing Wellness Industry

Growing Millennials Population

Growing Sedentary Lifestyles

Higher Personalization

6.2 Challenges

High Competition

Dependency on Key Personnel

High Operating Costs

6.3 Market Trends

Integration of AI Technologies

Virtual and On-Demand Fitness Classes

Favorable Consumer Preferences

Data-Driven Metrics

Growing Investment in Fitness Industry

Smart Equipment

Wearable Fitness Technology

Digital Platforms and Apps

7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sctgou

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.