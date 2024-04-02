Axle AI and Cloudian Introduce AI-powered Media Management Solution for Hybrid Cloud Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axle AI, Inc., the leader in providing AI-powered media search (NAB booth SL10061), and Cloudian, the leader in S3-compatible hybrid data lake platforms (NAB booth SL6034), today announced a hybrid cloud solution that ensures data sovereignty, reduces costs and simplifies media workflows by letting users store content where it’s needed -- on-prem or in the cloud -- while maintaining single-point management and unified media search. Using AI-powered tools, the solution catalogs, manages, and searches media across on-prem and cloud-based storage for simple and immediate access regardless of where content is stored.



As users seek to optimize data sovereignty, security, and storage costs, they are increasingly looking to balance their use of on-prem and cloud-based compute and storage platforms. The resulting distribution of media creates a challenge when users seek to manage media across the storage landscape and quickly locate specific assets. The joint solution from Axle AI and Cloudian addresses this challenge head-on by combining Cloudian’s cloud-like, on-premises data lake with Axle AI’s AI-driven searchability of media assets and unified view irrespective of location.

"The power of AI is transforming the way media professionals interact with their content,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. “By integrating our AI-driven metadata tagging and search capabilities with Cloudian's robust data lake, we are simplifying access and management of media files to a degree that was previously unimaginable."

Complementing Axle AI's capabilities, Cloudian's hybrid data lake solution offers limitless on-premises media capacity that can be situated anywhere, plus cloud integration that facilitates policy-driven data management across both cloud and on-prem platforms. Cloudian’s full S3 API compatibility simplifies the process of migrating workflows between cloud and on-prem environments. This allows users to leverage existing S3 API-based media, tools, and applications while refining their infrastructure strategy to reduce costs.

"Our customers need S3 API-compatible solutions that address data sovereignty and security while also helping to control the costs of managing media growth,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “Our hybrid data lake allows media assets to be located anywhere, while remaining fully interoperable with existing S3-compatible tools. By collaborating with Axle AI, we now make those assets instantly searchable, both on-prem and in the cloud, with the power of AI.”

Key benefits of this integrated solution include:

Integrated AI capabilities : Axle AI’s MAM software generates searchable metadata based on advanced AI techniques including speech transcription, face recognition, and object/logo identification.

: Axle AI’s MAM software generates searchable metadata based on advanced AI techniques including speech transcription, face recognition, and object/logo identification. Workflow tools : Integrated review and approval workflows in the Axle AI browser front end, as well as a panel for Adobe’s Premiere Pro application, enable seamless post-production workflows.

: Integrated review and approval workflows in the Axle AI browser front end, as well as a panel for Adobe’s Premiere Pro application, enable seamless post-production workflows. Scalability : Designed to accommodate any size of operation, Axle AI's solution scales seamlessly alongside Cloudian's data lake, which boasts the capability to start small and expand limitlessly.

: Designed to accommodate any size of operation, Axle AI's solution scales seamlessly alongside Cloudian's data lake, which boasts the capability to start small and expand limitlessly. Security : With military-grade security, Cloudian ensures the protection of media assets from unauthorized access and ransomware threats.

: With military-grade security, Cloudian ensures the protection of media assets from unauthorized access and ransomware threats. Ease of Use : An intuitive interface across both Axle AI and Cloudian systems significantly reduces the learning curve, allowing all levels of staff to quickly adapt and enhance productivity.

: An intuitive interface across both Axle AI and Cloudian systems significantly reduces the learning curve, allowing all levels of staff to quickly adapt and enhance productivity. Full Cloud Compatibility: Cloudian's data lake supports full S3 API compatibility and hybrid cloud data management, enabling effortless data and workload transitions between cloud and on-prem frameworks.

The complete solution is available now from Axle AI, Cloudian, and from their authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.axle.ai or www.cloudian.com.

About Axle AI

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search software, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,000 customer sites to solve the key problem of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI’s solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company, boasting founders with extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. The company’s software was recently featured on the Linus Power Tips YouTube channel; clip at https://www.tinyurl.com/linusaxle. Learn more at www.axle.ai.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s AI-ready data lake lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.