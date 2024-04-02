Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Key Players Enersys, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa, Clarios and Furukawa Battery

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global advanced lead acid battery market looks promising with opportunities in the utility, transportation, industrial, and commercial & residential markets. The global advanced lead acid battery market is expected to reach an estimated $35.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rise in the electric vehicle market and increasing demand for backup power solutions.

Stationary is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Within this market, utility is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Advanced lead acid battery market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Advanced lead acid battery market size by type, construction method, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Advanced lead acid battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, construction methods, end uses, and regions for the advanced lead acid battery market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the advanced lead acid battery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Advanced Lead Acid Battery by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global advanced lead acid battery by type, construction method, end use, and region.



Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market by Type:

Stationary

Motive

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market by Construction Method:

Flooded

Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market by End Use:

Utility

Transportation

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies advanced lead acid battery companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the advanced lead acid battery companies profiled in this report include:

Enersys

Exide Industries

GS Yuasa

Clarios

Furukawa Battery

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the advanced lead acid battery market by type (stationary and motive), construction method (flooded and valve regulated lead acid battery), end use (utility, transportation, industrial, and commercial & residential), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

