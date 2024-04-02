North America DNA Sequencing Products Market Report 2024-2032, by Product Type, Application, End-User and Country - A US$ 9.3 Billion Market by 2032, with 13.8% CAGR Forecast During 2023-2032

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America DNA Sequencing Products Market Report by Product Type, Application, End-User, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America DNA sequencing products market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during 2023-2032. The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing refers to the technique for identifying the exact sequence of nucleotides, such as A, T, C, and G, or bases, in a DNA molecule. It comprises various technologies, such as sanger sequencing, capillary electrophoresis and fragment analysis, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). It is performed on mitochondrial (mtDNA) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) products by using fluorescence-based chemistry. It is essential in determining the function of genes and other parts of the human genome. It assists in understanding various diseases and treatments related to it. It is utilized for biomarkers, diagnostics, reproductive health, forensics, and personalized medicines. As it is widely employed in academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and clinics, the demand for DNA sequencing products is increasing in North America.



North America DNA Sequencing Products Market Trends:



At present, the rising demand for DNA sequencing products due to the increasing investment in new drug discoveries and developments represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market in North America. Besides this, the growing demand for DNA sequencing products due to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart attack among individuals, is offering a positive market outlook in the region. Additionally, governing agencies of North America are implementing favorable policies to encourage the adoption of DNA sequencing products.

This, coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure by various public and private companies, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, technological advancements in DNA sequencing products and equipment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors across the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for DNA sequencing products to detect various diseases among individuals, along with the rising geriatric population, is bolstering the growth of the market in North America. In addition, the presence of prominent drug manufacturers and skilled professionals in the healthcare sector is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing third generation sequencing and single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), which is an effective technique provided to use cost-effective chemicals, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in North America.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America DNA sequencing products market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and end-user.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the North America DNA sequencing products market based on the product type. This includes consumables and reagents and equipment. According to the report, consumables and reagents represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America DNA sequencing products market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes biomarkers, diagnostics, reproductive health, forensics, personalized medicine, and others. According to the report, biomarkers accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America DNA sequencing products market based on the end-user has also been provided in the report. This includes academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and others. According to the report, academic and government research institutes accounted for the largest market share.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major country markets, which include the United States and Canada. According to the report, United States was the largest market for North America DNA sequencing products. Some of the factors driving the United States DNA sequencing products market included new drug discoveries, technological advancements, favorable government policies, etc.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the North America DNA sequencing products market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



