Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 26 March 2024 regarding the share issuance resolved in connection with the share consolidation in the Company.

The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 273,877,727 divided into 2,738,777,270 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com ( mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.