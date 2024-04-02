Global Medical Nitrous Oxide Market Forecast to 2029, by Product (Gas, Liquid), Application (Anaesthesia, Pain, Cryosurgery, Surgical Insufflation), End-user, Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Nitrous Oxide Market by Product (Gas, Liquid), Application (Anaesthesia, Pain, Cryosurgery, Surgical Insufflation), End-user (Hospital, Home healthcare, Academic, Research Institution), Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical nitrous oxide market size is estimated to be USD 2.8 billion by 2029, from USD 1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The expansion of the medical nitrous oxide market is primarily fueled by various factors, including the increasing elderly population, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a desire for non-invasive pain relief methods, and the existence of supportive regulations governing medical gas usage. Furthermore, the surge in surgical procedures, evident in both developed and developing nations, creates a favorable opportunity for the heightened utilization of medical nitrous oxide in anesthesia and analgesia, paving the way for additional growth prospects in the industry.







The gasesous segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023



The medical nitrous oxide market is segmented based on product into gaseous and liquid states. As of 2023, the gaseous segment dominated the market. The prevalence of the gaseous state in the medical nitrous oxide market is attributed to its versatility in applications, particularly in anesthesia and analgesia during surgical procedures. The preference for the gaseous form in medical environments is driven by its ease of administration, precise dosage control, and rapid onset of action.



The anesthesia and pain relief segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period



The medical nitrous oxide market, by application is segmented into anesthesia and pain relief, cryosurgery, and surgical insufflation. As of 2023, the anesthesia and pain relief segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The dominance of anesthesia and pain relief applications in the medical nitrous oxide market is credited to their pivotal roles in both surgical and medical procedures. Nitrous oxide, celebrated for its anesthetic and analgesic properties, is widely embraced in healthcare settings due to its effectiveness in inducing conscious sedation and relieving pain during various medical interventions. This dominance is emphasized by the widespread use of nitrous oxide by healthcare professionals, as it offers swift and controllable sedation, significantly enhancing patient comfort and procedural success.



The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2023



The medical nitrous oxide market is classified by end user into hospitals, home healthcare, and academic and research institutions. As of 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market. This is primarily due to the crucial role of nitrous oxide within hospital settings, particularly in the context of surgical and medical procedures. Hospitals, serving as central hubs for comprehensive healthcare services, extensively employ nitrous oxide for anesthesia and analgesia, offering a controlled and effective method for patient sedation during surgical interventions.



North America to be the largest regional segment in the medical nitrous oxide market during the forecast period



Based on the region, the global medical nitrous oxide market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The significant expansion of the market in the Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the dynamic growth in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in surgical procedures, and an increasing awareness of the advantages of nitrous oxide. These factors collectively contribute to an increased demand for medical nitrous oxide in the APAC region.



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (growing aging population, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, demand for non-invasive methods for pain relief, and supportive regulations and standards regarding the use of medical gases), restraints (safery concerns, availability of alternatives, environmental concerns), opportunities (emerging markets, pediatric applications), challenges (limited awareness, economic factors).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global medical nitrous oxide market. The report analyzes this market by products, application, and end users.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global medical nitrous oxide market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products, application, and end users.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical nitrous oxide market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global medical nitrous oxide market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market, by Type, 2023 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Geographical Snapshot of Medical Nitrous Oxide Market

Premium Insights

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market Overview -Increasing Number of Surgeries and Dental Procedures to Drive Market Growth

North America: Medical Nitrous Oxide Market, by Type and Country (2022) - Liquid Nitrous Oxide Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market: Regional Mix - Asia-Pacific Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Medical Nitrous Oxide Market: Developed vs. Emerging Economies - Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Surgeries and Dental Procedures

Growing Adoption of Nitrous Oxide Across Various Medical Specialties

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

Restraints

Potential Risks Associated with Nitrous Oxide Misuse

Availability of Alternatives

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Pain Management

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Changes in Calibration Standards

Lack of Awareness

Industry Trends

Advancements in Nitrous Oxide Delivery Systems

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Nitrous Oxide Delivery Systems

Monitoring and Control Systems

Technological Integration in Anesthesia Machines

Complementary Technologies

Patient Monitoring Devices

Smart Devices and Connectivity

Adjacent Technologies

Advanced Anesthetic Agents

Surgical Robotics

Case Study Analysis

Case Study: East Lancashire Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (ELHT)

Companies Profiled

Air Liquide

Linde

Sol Spa

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Norco Inc.

Southern Gas Limited

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Calox Inc.

Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Nexair

Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd.

Gulfcryo

Chengdu Taiyo Industrial Gases Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Huazhong Gas Co. Ltd.

Carbide and Chemicals

American Welding & Gas

Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd.

Middlesex Gases & Technology Inc.

Ameritanx Cylinders

Cryocarb

Holston Gases

Aopl

Butler Gas Products Company

Gruppo Siad

Andy Oxy Co. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky9yic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

