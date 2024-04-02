Global Diabetic Food Market Size To Worth USD 21.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.24%

New York, United States, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Diabetic Food Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 21.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during the projected period.





Diabetic foods are helpful dietary products that help control blood sugar levels since they are low in carbohydrates and sugar. Diabetes is a disease caused by low blood sugar or a failure of the body's cells to respond to insulin. In addition to other organs, diabetes also affects the brain, nerves, eyes, feet, kidneys, and other tissues. Whole grains, quinoa, brown rice, roasted yams, oatmeal, and millet are considered healthy foods for those with diabetes. The rising prevalence of diabetes is one of the many reasons driving the worldwide market for foods for diabetics. Published in January 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released research titled "The National Diabetes Statistics Report." According to the report, 37.3 million Americans, or about 10% of the population, were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Diabetic Food Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy Product & Other), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The dairy product segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market during the predicted timeframe.

The diabetic food market is classified by product into confectionery, snacks, dairy product and other. Among these, the dairy product segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market during the predicted timeframe. It comprises of specifically formulated bread, cakes, pastries, and biscuits for diabetics. In order to help regulate blood sugar levels, these products typically also include high fibre content, sugar substitutes, and low-glycaemic index ingredients. Producers are now providing a range of flavours and textures to cater to different tastes, which is encouraging market development.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the distribution channel the global diabetic food market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online and others. Among these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market during the anticipated period. Because they house a wide variety of diabetic-friendly meals less than one roof. In addition, the business is expanding due to its ability to provide a broad range of items, such as bakery goods and specialty diabetic snacks, to satisfy a variety of customer preferences.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global diabetic food market over the predicted timeframe. Due to the increased prevalence of diabetes and the increased awareness of nutrition and general health among the public. Additionally, the area's well-established food industry, which is responsive to changing consumer preferences and dietary requirements, makes a greater variety of diabetic-friendly items available to customers, contributing to the market's expansion.

Throughout the projected period, Europe is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. The presence of sophisticated healthcare systems in the region that heavily emphasize preventative healthcare, particularly the dietary management of diabetes, is helping the industry to expand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Diabetic Food Market include Nestlé, Fifty 50 Foods, Mars Inc., Unilever, Conagra Brands Inc, he Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Sushma Gram Udyog, The Hershey Company, Danone S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Zenwise Health, Ancient Nutrition and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, In North America, Kate Farms debuted the organic, plant-based Nutrition Shake for diabetes.

In April 2023, Nestle's Lean Cuisine has unveiled new frozen meals specifically designed for clients with diabetes. According to the dietary guidelines set forth by the American Diabetes Association, the frozen meals have 400 calories or less each meal and no added sugar.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Diabetic Food Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Diabetic Food Market, By Product

Confectionery

Snacks

Dairy Product

Others

Global Diabetic Food Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Global Diabetic Food Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



