Robin Harries assumes CFO role at trivago

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 2 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) today announced the completion of its leadership change with the arrival of newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Robin Harries, effective April 1, 2024. Harries’ expertise will complement and enrich the new leadership team tasked with implementing a refined strategic focus to unlock value for both users and advertisers.



An experienced executive in Finance, Business Development and Marketing, Harries is no stranger to the travel tech business or trivago, having held various leadership positions with the company between 2012 and 2018. Most notably, he played a vital role in the 2012 acquisition by Expedia, leaving trivago in 2018 after leading the company's successful Nasdaq initial public offering in 2016 and driving its global expansion in Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to have Robin return to trivago, bringing with him entrepreneurial drive and expertise coupled with a proven track record within our industry. I have no doubt that with him on board we will continue to grow our financial standing and organization as a whole,” said Johannes Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at trivago.

“Continuing my journey with trivago is an indescribable feeling. This is an environment in which I’ve faced challenges that have spurred my growth, allowing me to gain rewarding professional experiences. While the past few years have been challenging for the company, I see immense opportunities and a positive outlook for the future. The trivago brand remains strong, with high recognition around the globe and a highly relevant proposition in a large and growing market." said Harries. "In addition to our shared goal of revitalizing trivago and driving growth, my focus will be to bolster strategic decision-making with financial insights, to empower our teams and build trust with our investors.”

In 2023, trivago, a leading global hotel metasearch made significant changes, first to its leadership, welcoming back an energetic team with more than 25 years of combined experience in scaling trivago across the globe, and then unveiling an innovative brand refresh late last year, all steps to strengthen the brand and achieving growth.

Media Contact:

Naomi.mnyamana@trivago.com

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodation and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.



