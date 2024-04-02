Hexiris Welcomes Dr. Paul Harasymowycz to Its Scientific Committee

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexiris Inc. (“Hexiris” or the “Company”), a medical device firm dedicated to advancing and simplifying Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Harasymowycz, renowned ophthalmologist and recognized innovator in MIGS techniques, has joined Hexiris’s Scientific Committee.



“We are proud that Dr. Harasymowycz has agreed to join our scientific committee,” said Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hexiris. “His extensive knowledge of MIGS will greatly contribute to the efforts of our growing team of experts, as we advance the development of our game-changing patented MIGS device.”

Dr. Harasymowycz commented: “I am truly excited to be part of Hexiris’ journey to advance the development of their new innovative MIGS device. I believe the device has the potential to improve patients' lives while helping ophthalmologists enhance patient care, which is of paramount importance to me.”

Dr. Paul Harasymowycz, MD is the Founder and Medical Director of the Bellevue Ophthalmology Clinics and the Montreal Glaucoma Institute, Associate Professor at the Université de Montreal and Adjunct Clinical Professor at McGill University, and has been a clinician and researcher at the CUO (Centre universitaire d’ophtalmologie) at the Guy-Bernier Research Centre since 2001. He was head of the glaucoma unit at the Université de Montréal for more than 12 years and is a faculty member of the International Congress of Glaucoma Surgery. He is also the Medical Director of the Quebec Glaucoma Foundation, which was created in 2007 to promote research into the disease and raise awareness to encourage early detection among those at risk. His research focuses on glaucoma screening, new diagnostic and ocular imaging technologies, and new surgical treatments for glaucoma and cataract surgery. He is frequently asked to present and teach new surgical techniques and treatments at national and international congresses, and is recognized as an innovator in MIGS techniques.

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Harasymowycz has distinguished himself through his extensive research and more than 90 publications in national and international scientific journals, and book chapters on glaucoma. As an expert and enthusiast, he teaches externs, residents, fellows and other healthcare professionals.

Hexiris MIGS Solution

The Hexiris MIGS Solution consists of a specialized medical device and process that is designed to be a safe, fast, easy, and less invasive treatment. The process aims at increasing patient satisfaction, present better patient recovery, and increase the sustainability of a health system under pressure from an ageing population. As a result, the Hexiris MIGS Solution is expected to generate considerable cost benefits for the health system.

First Injectable Ocular Implant

The Hexiris patented ocular implant device is a medical game-changer as the first injectable ocular implant that can be processed under an office slit lamp without the complexity and cost of an operating room.

In-Office MIGS

The Hexiris device will be the first of its generation to take glaucoma surgery out of the surgical unit and make it a simple outpatient procedure. The procedure can be performed with a slit lamp by a certified ophthalmologist.

The first comprehensive solution of its kind

This ground-breaking technology and process will be the first of its kind, as there is no current FDA-approved, ab-externo MIGS devices (injected from the outside of the eye inward) on the market.

About Hexiris

Hexiris Inc. is a medical device company aimed at advancing and simplifying Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS). The company’s goal is to provide better access to MIGS for comprehensive ophthalmologists and take glaucoma surgery out of the operating room. To do so, Hexiris is designing and engineering a first-of-its-kind advanced technology device for office-based Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS).

For more information about Hexiris and the innovative Hexiris MIGS solution, please visit the company’s website, at hexiris.ca.

