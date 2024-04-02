Gray Television’s BEAT THE ODDS and SportsGrid Launch Partnership for National Syndication of Five Sports Betting Specials

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television Inc. “Gray” (NYSE: GTN) is pleased to announce that Gray’s Emmy Award-winning Tupelo Media Group and Las Vegas station KVVU have teamed with SportsGrid FAST Channel to produce five major sporting event specials. The specials will be part of the “BEAT THE ODDS” nationally syndicated sports betting and entertainment television series produced by Tupelo Media Group and KVVU. The specials begin this weekend for college basketball and will also air on dozens of Gray’s television stations.



The SportsGrid FAST Channel serves sports fans nationwide with live and exclusive programming featuring real-time news coverage of pre and in-game odds, data, stats, and gaming intelligence across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Sports, and professional Golf, Tennis, and Soccer. SportsGrid’s insider analytics will power the specials’ statistical and data commentary with the latest pre-game opinion and analysis at the intersection between sports, media coverage and the betting perspective.

BEAT THE ODDS’ special coverage will feature breaking news, information and expert gambling analysis from five major sporting events in 2024. BEAT THE ODDS Host Dave Hall will be joined by SportsGrid’s nationally-known commentators, as well as BEAT THE ODDS regulars Fat Jack (Jack Ross), Teddy Covers (Ted Sevransky) and reporter Mariah Janos. The team will provide insight on team matchups, injuries, odds, moneylines, and predictions.

The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino will be the title sponsor for these BEAT THE ODDS specials.

“With SportsGrid, we will partner with the best-in-class original programming, information, data, insight, and analysis including their strong roster of experts and contributors in the sports betting space,” said Michael Korr, co-creator of BEAT THE ODDS and General Manager of Gray’s KVVU-Fox 5 in Las Vegas.

“Working with Tupelo Honey and Gray producing this type of premium content focused on major sports events furthers our relentless effort to serve the sports betting audience and fuels the continued growth of the SportsGrid brand with the right partners,” said Louis Maione, President and Founder of SportsGrid, Inc.

About SportsGrid:

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

About Tupelo Media Group:

Tupelo Media Group (a/k/a Tupelo Honey) produces and packages more than 800 live sports and entertainment shows per year. It produces coverage of sporting events featuring the PFL (Professional Fighters League), NFL, MLS, TBT (The Basketball Tournament), ACL (American Cornhole League), College Football and Basketball. Tupelo’s productions are regularly seen on NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NFL Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and more. In addition, Tupelo creates, develops and produces original programming for national syndication, including live concerts for Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

