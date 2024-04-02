US Army Awards $12 Million Contract Extension to Gilat to Sustain Anytime, Anywhere Satellite Connectivity

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that the United States Army awarded a $12 million contract to its subsidiary DataPath, Inc., for the continuation of a program to sustain anytime, anywhere satellite connectivity.



The contract is for the supply of Wavestream’s Solid State Amplifier (SSPA) products. Wavestream SSPAs are ruggedized to withstand the harshest environments, enabling the Satellite Transportable Terminals (STTs) used in this program to deliver a “Communications-on-the-Pause” solution across diverse climates and conditions around the globe. This award demonstrates Gilat’s ability to leverage the capabilities of its two US-based subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream and DataPath, Inc.

“With more than a decade and a half of field-proven performance, the Wavestream 50W Ka SSPA continues to satisfy the Army’s need for dependable satellite communications in support of our warfighters operating in harsh and hostile environments around the world,” said Bob Huffman, Gilat Wavestream’s General Manager. “Over the years, we’ve deployed thousands of BUCs to the military and we take great pride in providing proven technology that’s fielded for mission-critical telecommunications. We are very excited to continue to bring solutions to the Army and are delighted that we can also now supply through our DataPath team.”

"DataPath is pleased to work with Gilat Wavestream on this order for the United States Army,” said David McDonald, President of DataPath. “This award demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence and also showcases the strength of our diversified capabilities and further solidifies DataPath and Gilat Wavestream as trusted partners of the US defense community."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

