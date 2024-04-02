ZONTIVITY Market Size, Forecast and Market Insight 2024-2032 - ZONTIVITY Emerges as a Promising Therapeutic for Peripheral Artery Disease

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZONTIVITY Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about ZONTIVITY for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the ZONTIVITY for PAD in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ZONTIVITY for PAD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Furthermore, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ZONTIVITY market forecast analysis for PAD in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PAD.



Drug Summary



ZONTIVITY is indicated for reducing thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with a history of MI or with PAD. ZONTIVITY has been shown to reduce the rate of a combined endpoint of cardiovascular death, MI, stroke, and UCR.



Dosage and Administration



The recommended dose of ZONTIVITY is one tablet of 2.08 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food. There is no experience using ZONTIVITY alone as the only administered antiplatelet agent; ZONTIVITY has been studied only as an addition to aspirin and/or clopidogrel.



Mechanism of action



Vorapaxar is a reversible antagonist of the protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR-1) expressed on platelets, but its long half-life makes it effectively irreversible. Vorapaxar inhibits thrombin-induced and thrombin receptor agonist peptide (TRAP)-induced platelet aggregation in the in vitro studies. Vorapaxar does not inhibit platelet aggregation induced by adenosine diphosphate (ADP), collagen, or a thromboxane mimetic and does not affect coagulation parameters ex vivo. PAR-1 receptors are also expressed in a wide variety of cell types, including endothelial cells, neurons, and smooth muscle cells, but the pharmacodynamic effects of vorapaxar in these cell types have not been assessed.



Scope of the Report



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the ZONTIVITY description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Elaborated details on ZONTIVITY regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the ZONTIVITY research and development activities in PAD across the United States and Europe.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ZONTIVITY.

The report contains forecasted sales of ZONTIVITY for PAD till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PAD.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for ZONTIVITY in PAD.

In-depth ZONTIVITY Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ZONTIVITY for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



ZONTIVITY Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ZONTIVITY for PAD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ZONTIVITY dominance.

Other emerging products for PAD are expected to give tough market competition to ZONTIVITY and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ZONTIVITY in PAD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ZONTIVITY from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ZONTIVITY in PAD.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ZONTIVITY?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ZONTIVITY in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ZONTIVITY development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ZONTIVITY for PAD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ZONTIVITY for PAD?

What are the forecasted sales of ZONTIVITY in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ZONTIVITY for PAD?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PAD?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp11nw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.